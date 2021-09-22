Wedded bliss! Little People, Big World’s Jeremy Roloff and wife Audrey Roloff shared an intimate evening in to celebrate their 7th wedding anniversary while they wait for baby No. 3 to arrive.

On September 20, 2014, the happy couple were married at the Roloff family farm, complete with flower crowns, custom-made dresses and bow ties by Audrey’s college roommate and a packed guest list. But the happy wife, 30, shared on Tuesday, September 21, 2021, that their 7th anniversary was a party of four (five if you count the little one on the way).

“Some years you’re going on romantic adventurous getaways exploring new places … and other years you’re stuck at home taking care of two sick kids while 33 weeks pregnant and watching ‘the wedding movie’ over pizza,” Audrey wrote on Instagram.

“The wedding movie” is not a movie that exists — the couple actually watched the video of their own wedding with their children, daughter Ember, 4, and son Bode, 20 months. Audrey shared a video of Jeremy, 31, holding Bode while the TV played his vows to the Behind the Scenes podcast cohost. The couple shared more footage of their wedding day on their Beating50Percent page.

Even though the weather was in the 70s on Monday, the cofounders of The Marriage Journal lit a fire because that’s how their “love story began — staring into the embers of a campfire.”

The TLC alums ate cake, read anniversary letters written to each other and “reminisced on the last 7 years,” Audrey shared.

“As you so beautifully said in your vows, ‘I promise to love the new you every year,’ and you really do babe. You love me so well and I love the wild, unconventional, often misunderstood, intentional, fun, fruitful and fulfilling life we are living,” Audrey wrote.

“I wholeheartedly believe we make the best team and it’s an honor to work, raise children, learn, create, serve, adventure, overcome challenges, pursue truth, and dream alongside you,” she continued. “You set the bar high when it comes to integrity, discernment, humility and wisdom which makes it so easy to trust you (even in with your wild ideas) and follow you into the mystery.”