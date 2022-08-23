Finding balance. Little People, Big World alum Audrey Roloff insisted that her husband, Jeremy Roloff, is “living his best life” after she opened up about the stress they’re facing as new homeowners.

Audrey, 31, took to her Instagram Stories on Monday, August 22, to reveal that their new home has several appliances that don’t work. She shared a video of Jeremy, 32, doing work in the kitchen as text on screen read, “When you buy a house but most of the appliances don’t work.”

In the following slide, Jeremy looked defeated as he leaned against the kitchen cabinets and placed his hand against his head. “Stressed out dad stance,” Audrey captioned the snap.

After fans expressed concern for Jeremy, the mother of three assured her social media followers that Jeremy has found things to be happy about with their new home.

Alongside a video of him cutting branches off of a tree, Audrey wrote, “For those of you worried about Jer. Don’t worry … he’s also living his best life.”

Courtesy of Audrey Roloff/Instagram

The couple – who share kids Ember, Bode and Radley – officially moved into their new house on August 17.

“After a two-year search spanning all over the state of Oregon … IT. IS. TIME,” Audrey shared about their $1.5 million purchase via Instagram on June 12, days after In Touch reported the news. “We bought a farm! And look what’s in our backyard Yup, that’s our trestle.”

“If you read our book (or even just looked at the cover lol) you know the significance that this train trestle has played in our love story and lives. It’s where Jer asked me to be his girlfriend, it’s where he asked me to marry him, it’s where we took the photo for the cover of our New York Times best-selling book, and it’s within walking distance of my parent’s property,” the former TLC star continued.

She also explained that purchasing the home allows for the couple to forge their “own path” after their dream of owning Jeremy’s family farm, Roloff Farms, fell through.

“Jer and I hoped to take over his parents’ farm (or a portion of it) since he was a child. It was something he was led to believe was possible. He made it very known to his family and publicly on TV,” the Oregon native shared via her Instagram Story on June 1. “It became a mutual dream when we got married, and we started working towards it.”

“We realized that Jer’s family was not actually as aligned in the progression towards us acquiring it as we thought they were,” Audrey recalled. Jeremy’s father, Matt Roloff, ultimately decided to put 16 acres of Roloff Farm up for sale in July after both Jeremy and his twin brother, Zach Roloff, expressed interest in taking over the family business.