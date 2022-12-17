Home for the holidays! Little People, Big World stars Tori Roloff and husband Zach Roloff reunited with Audrey Roloff and Jeremy Roloff at their Christmas party amid the ongoing family drama.

Tori, 31, and Audrey, 31, shared videos and photos via their respective Instagram Stories on Saturday, December 17, from the merry soiree. Attendees enjoyed fun games and appeared to have a great time together. While the two ladies didn’t share snapshots with their husbands, Zach, 32, could be seen in the background of a video smiling by a Christmas tree while Jeremy, 32, was seen dressed as Clark Griswold from 1989’s National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation.

One month prior, the TLC personalities shut down rumors of any feud between them after Tori shared a video of daughter Lilah showing off a backpack from her aunt Audrey.

“@audreyroloff just when we thought she couldn’t be more of a mood you go and buy her a backpack,” she wrote over the clip on November 20.

However, LPBW fans recall the tension between their husbands following years of feuding over the family’s Roloff Farms. Previously, Audrey revealed that she and Jeremy extended an offer on the property to owner and Jeremy’s father, Matt Roloff, but they were ultimately rejected.

Courtesy of Audrey Roloff/Instagram

“Jer and I hoped to take over his parents’ farm (or a portion of it) since he was a child,” she explained via her Instagram Stories in June. “It was something he was led to believe was possible. He made it very known to his family and publicly on TV. It became a mutual dream when we got married, and we started working towards it.”

After the pair reached a “point where it was practically possible” to own the farm, Audrey mentioned they “made an offer, but realized maybe it wasn’t meant to be.”

“We realized that Jer’s family was not actually as aligned in the progression towards us acquiring it as we thought they were,” she concluded at the time.

For Zach’s part, fans of the reality series watched him try to negotiate with his father, 61, throughout season 22, which premiered in May 2021.

“When Zach and I finally sat down, we were really in very different camps about what kind of a deal could go on,” Matt explained during an interview at the time. “Zach came in real hot. He didn’t come in to negotiate. He came in to demand.”

Rather than passing the farm down to his children, Matt chose to put the property on the market in May 2022 for $4 million. In October, the family patriarch decided to take down the listing and convert the property into a short-term vacation rental.