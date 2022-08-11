Fun night out! Little People, Big World star Tori Roloff and son Jackson Roloff enjoyed some mother-son time riding on the back of a monster truck during a night out at the county fair.

“We got a little rowdy tonight,” the mother of three, 31, wrote over a video of her eldest son as he watched the Motorhome Demolition Derby during the Clark County Fair on Wednesday, August 10. “Jackson and I rode this thing!!” she added alongside a photo of Jackson, 5, rocking a pair of noise-canceling headphones as he posed in front of an electric green monster truck.

Courtesy of Tori Roloff/Instagram

While Tori’s son – whom she shares with husband Zach Roloff – remained “stoic per usual” as the pair bounced around on top of the giant four-wheeler, they paused to smile for a selfie.

“He said one time is enough,” Tori laughed with a crying laughing emoji after their ride was over adding, “I love this dude so much.”

As Tori and Jackson were wrapping up their fun-filled day, the boy spotted a grassy hill he needed to roll down.

“I love him and I’m so thankful for the time we get to spend together,” she wrote over the sweet video of Jackson living his best life.

The mother-son duo have been soaking up the last bits of summer as they were recently spotted spending a day enjoying rides at a local amusement park.

“Jackson and Lilah were able to ride the rides!!” the reality star exclaimed via her Instagram Stories on July 20, alongside a sweet photo of her children riding in a rocket ship. “A lot of times unfortunately they are too short even for super small kiddie rides!”

The Oregon native went on to share photos and videos of Jackson and Lilah, 2, riding in a rocket ship, on a motorcycle and playing various carnival games with her mom.

“Jackson was in heaven showing his friend his tricks!” Tori added with an adorable video of the little one on a motorcycle ride.

Courtesy of Tori Roloff/Instagram

The little man appeared to have changed his mind after riding a mini roller-coaster, however, as Tori explained, “So proud of Jackson trying the roller-coaster, but afterwards he said, ‘Mom, I never want to do a roller-coaster again!’”

In addition to son Jackson and daughter Lilah, Tori also shares 3-month-old son Josiah with her husband.