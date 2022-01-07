Little People, Big World star Tori Roloff enjoyed a mother-son outing with Jackson as she prepares to welcome baby No. 3 with husband Zach Roloff.

Tori, 30, kicked off her evening by whipping up a home-cooked meal for the family in their new Washington home. “@fivemarysfarms coming in clutch for dinner!!!!” the TLC mama wrote via Instagram on Thursday, January 6, revealing what she made in their renovated kitchen before going to grab a treat. “Our favorite: Tortellini.”

Courtesy Tori Roloff/Instagram

“And then off to dessert with my favorite date (besides @zroloff07),” the expecting star continued, sharing a Boomerang clip of 4-year-old Jackson smiling with his frozen yogurt.

Zach, 31, and Tori recently celebrated the new year together, marking the milestone with a message about preparing for their future as a family of five. In addition to Jackson, the reality TV couple also shares 2-year-old daughter Lilah Ray.

“2021 … it wasn’t the best year, but it wasn’t the worst year,” she wrote alongside a video montage showing memories they made as a family back in Portland, Oregon, and in their new abode. “There are no other people I’d rather do it with though. Thankful for my family and friends. Here’s to hoping 2022 is better!”

The growing brood previously announced they were moving to Washington and leaving behind the city they have long been a part of.

“We will miss Portland but we’re so excited for our new adventure,” she shared in October 2021, while giving the first peek at their new place which sits on two acres of land.

Courtesy Tori Roloff/Instagram (2)

Tori and Zach reportedly spent $944,000 for the 3,300-square-foot home that features four-bedrooms and three-bathrooms, according to a listing viewed by In Touch. Stainless-steel appliances, a wood-burning fireplace and a large backyard are some of its other perks.

Weeks later, the couple went public about their expanding family in November. “We got some exciting news to announce!” Zach captioned a photo unveiling her baby bump. “Baby coming spring of 2022! Tori is looking as beautiful as ever!”

It appears they are quite happy in their new digs, considering Tori told fans they are not interested in buying Roloff farms at this time.

“Is taking over the farm still on the table?” one fan asked Zach’s wife during an Instagram Q&A on Sunday, January 2, to which the former schoolteacher replied about their new home, writing, “Nope. We’re loving this little slice of heaven.”