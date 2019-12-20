Their poor baby. Audrey Roloff shared with her Instagram followers that her daughter, Ember Roloff, was diagnosed with respiratory syncytial virus when she and Jeremy Roloff brought the little girl to the hospital on December 17.

“Behind the scenes of our reality lately …” Audrey, 28, captioned a photo of herself holding her toddler on December 19. “I thought I’d have more cute family Christmas photos🎄 filling my camera roll by now, but instead I have this photo … Holding a sick baby at 4 a.m. in the emergency room 😔.”

The podcast host continued, “Last week Ember came down with her first bad tummy bug and it was a solid 4 or 5 days of ‘owie tummy,’ fever and vomiting … she started to feel better for a couple of days, but then started saying ‘owie’ when she went to the bathroom … and then at night spiked a high fever so I was concerned about a UTI. We walked into the ER at 11 p.m. and didn’t get discharged till 5 a.m. 🙈”

Courtesy of Jeremy Roloff/Instagram

Jeremy, 29, also referenced the wait in a video he put up explaining the visit to his followers. “The hospital just takes forever,” the former reality star said in a clip on his Story on December 18. “So we’ve been waiting for her urine sample to come back and it’s been three and a half hours. That doesn’t make any sense.”

Audrey added in her caption, “Sitting on that miserable chair all night, while 37 weeks pregnant, just to wait for a urine sample and a nose swab … I do not understand the ER. Welp, turns out she has RSV🙈 on top of everything else she’s been through the last week. Was up all night again last night with a horrible cough and fever😢. In between comforting her, the pressure of a book manuscript that’s already past deadline, all the year-end stuff when you run your own business/shop, Christmas commitments, the final weeks of pregnancy aches/emotions and just feeling nervous for labor … I’m at the end of an already frayed rope.”

“If your week doesn’t look as dreamy and perfect as the Christmasy photos you’re seeing on Instagram right now, you’re not alone,” Ember’s mama reassured her fans. “I’m giving myself permission to have unwrapped gifts under the tree, unresponded to e-mails/texts, stay in my pajamas, let the laundry baskets overflow, put on another episode of Daniel Tiger for Ember, and order take out for the 4th time this week. Maybe you need to extend extra grace to yourself this week too. I give you permission.”

Courtesy of Audrey Roloff/Instagram

Jeremy’s dad, Matt Roloff, commented on the post and said, “Ahhh poor Ember girl. She’s such a trooper. #feelbettersoonember.” His girlfriend, Caryn Chandler, also wrote, “Oh baby girl! Sending you so much love … feel better soon sweet pea.”

Courtesy of Audrey Roloff/Instagram

We really hope the little girl is feeling better now! And that Ember is back to her old self just in time for Christmas morning fun.