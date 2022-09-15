Same old, same old! Little People, Big World fans won’t have to worry, because Matt Roloff‘s sale of Roloff Farms won’t negatively affect the beloved property’s annual pumpkin season.

The Roloff Farms Instagram account, which is run by Matt, 60, and his daughter-in-law Isabel Rock, held a fan Q&A via Instagram Stories on Wednesday, September 14.One fan asked, “How different is it going to be from every other pumpkin season with the property divided?”

“Not very different at all because the other side hasn’t sold yet!” the official account replied to the question.

Others also wondered whether they would have the chance to meet the whole Roloff family if they visited the farm during pumpkin season, including Matt.

“You just might, you never know!” the account responded.

Courtesy of Roloff Farms/Instagram

That day, Roloff Farms also took to Instagram to promote ticket sales for the upcoming month-long event.

“Who is coming out this year?!” the caption read. “Get your tickets NOW to join us for our pumpkin season 2022! Bring the whole family for fall farm fun, great food and lots of kid-friendly activities. You can get your tickets for pumpkin season at the link in our bio or story! We can’t wait to see you!!”

The TLC personalities have been gearing up for what could be their last pumpkin season since Matt announced he was selling a portion of the property, In Touch previously confirmed. On August 25, he shared photos via Instagram of him and his son and Isabel’s husband, Jacob Roloff, preparing for their last October together on the farm. In addition to Jacob, 25, Matt shares Zach Roloff, Jeremy Roloff and Molly Roloff with ex-wife Amy Roloff.

On May 12, Matt confirmed 16 out of the 109 acres of land was up for sale following more than three decades of ownership.

“Well, the cat’s out of the bag. I want to make sure you all hear the big news directly from me,” he captioned an Instagram post that day, featuring him standing next to a red “for sale” sign. “All of @rolofffarms has brought me and our family great joy for the past 30+ years! Today, 16 acres of the farm’s 109 acres go up for sale including our original family home and bright red barn. It’s a tiny bit scary but mostly exciting … it’s time to move toward the next season of life.”

The farm sale came amid tension among the Roloffs, especially between twins Jeremy and Zach. Jeremy, 32, previously offered to purchase the north side of the property, but his offer was turned down. Afterward, Matt and Zach, 32, negotiated an offer for the north side, but Zach’s offer was also rejected. Fans of the series then wondered whether Jacob would inherit the entire farm instead of his brothers and sister.

While Matt has not publicly addressed who will officially get the farm, he replied to a fan’s Instagram comment shortly after announcing the sale.

“Was hoping Jacob would take it. He seems to be the only one not letting the wives decide for them,” the social media user wrote under a previous post Matt shared on May 15, to which the Roloff Farms owner replied, “You just never know.”