Little People, Big World alum Audrey Roloff opened up about the struggles she and her husband, Jeremy Roloff, have faced after buying a fixer-upper home.

“Home renovations are insanely expensive right now,” Audrey, 31, told her fans while participating in a Q&A via her Instagram Stories on Monday, April 24.

The former TLC personality explained that she and Jeremy, 32, feel “a little stuck” with what they want to “prioritize because the house needs so much.” She added, “But we can’t do even close to it all.”

“The house was a fixer and we saw the potential and vision … but one year later the cost of making the vision come to life is harder than we anticipated it to be,” Audrey continued.

After noting that the house has several problems including needing to fix the deck and roof, Audrey said that the layout is “rough with only [three] bedrooms downstairs” since they hope to have more kids.

“It still has the previous owners’ smell baked into the carpet and dry walls,” the mother of three wrote. “The kitchen cabinetry is [peeling] everywhere and there are stains and sticky spots we can’t get clean no matter how hard we try. And of course, it’s all super dated.”

Audrey went on to explain that she wasn’t trying to complain. “We are so grateful to be here, but I also don’t want to sugarcoat ‘what comes with the territory’ of buying a fixer on land,” she concluded. “It’s not for the faint of heart.”

In June 2022, In Touch confirmed the Roloffs purchased a home in Hillsboro, Oregon. The house sits on more than four acres of farmland and spans 4,414 square feet. In addition to the main house, the property features a 1,660-square-foot detached structure with its own full bath and kitchenette.

“After a two-year search spanning all over the state of Oregon … IT. IS. TIME,” Audrey said about their $1.5 million purchase via Instagram on June 12, 2022. “We bought a farm! And look what’s in our backyard Yup, that’s our trestle.”

The Oregon native continued, “If you read our book (or even just looked at the cover lol) you know the significance that this train trestle has played in our love story and lives. It’s where Jer asked me to be his girlfriend, it’s where he asked me to marry him, it’s where we took the photo for the cover of our New York Times best-selling book, and it’s within walking distance of my parents’ property.”

The couple officially moved into the home in August 2022 with their kids Ember, 5, Bode, 3, and Radley, ​18 months.