Speaking out. Yandy Smith-Harris says her adopted daughter, Infinity Gilyard, isn’t dropping out of college. In an exclusive interview with In Touch, the Love & Hip Hop: New York star said her daughter’s claims are just “clickbait.”

“She’s still in college,” the 38-year-old clarified. “But you know, Infinity is grown now. She’s 19, so she can ultimately make decisions. I try to definitely guide her in the best way and help her through decisions.”

“I wanted her to come move with us and go to school by our house,” Yandy added. “She was like, ‘Nope, I want to be on my own. I’m going to live on my own. I’m going to go to school here.’ So I can only do so much.”

Infinity first made the claims that she was dropping out of City College of New York in a YouTube video she posted on January 15, 2021. “I have made the decision to drop out of college. I have decided that college is not for me,” she said in the video. “College is just not for everybody. I want to pursue YouTube. I think this is where I should be. This is where I need to be. I’m willing to take that risk and that’s just what it’s about to be.”

The 19-year-old was first introduced to fans in season 9 of LHHNY as Yandy’s foster child. At the time, the YELLE Skincare CEO told VH1, “Since we wrapped season 8, I started the process of becoming a foster mom to a young lady, a young, amazing lady named Infinity. I met Infinity when she was in seventh grade and now she’s in tenth grade. She was a part of my mentorship program and she just completely stands out.”

In December 2019, Yandy revealed that she had officially adopted Infinity. In an interview with News 12 she said, “I just wanted to make a difference in Infinity’s life. I felt like it was important for her to have proper guidance. Fast forward to today, she is my big girl and I’m officially her mommy.”

