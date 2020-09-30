Lori Loughlin was sentenced to two months behind bars for her involvement in the college admissions scandal, but her time in prison probably won’t be as dreary as the public might assume. “Lori isn’t going to be slumming it like most criminals,” an insider exclusively tells In Touch.

“FCC Victorville is more ritzy than rough,” the source continues. “It’s not worlds apart from her life in Los Angeles. They even serve brunch at the weekends where there’s a proper dress code.” The Bureau of Prisons’ inmate handbook reveals Loughlin will get to enjoy “coffee hours” and can wear leisurewear “during morning and evening meals, and on weekends and holidays” instead of the facility’s uniform.

Not only will Loughlin be eating well, she’ll also have the opportunity to spend time learning new skills and doing arts and crafts. “If Lori’s feeling creative, she can make Christmas cards in the greetings card class or take guitar lessons,” says the insider. “They even have competitions for that kind of thing on special occasions!” She could also learn to paint, do origami or try her hand at leather crafts.

KATHERINE TAYLOR/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Plus, Loughlin won’t have to worry about losing her physique while behind bars. “Lori will be able to maintain her toned stomach without a doubt,” says the source. “There are abs classes at Victorville, and a whole string of other fun activities to choose from, including aerobics, as well as Pilates and yoga – Lori’s go-to fitness regimes.” Other fitness classes available include jump rope fitness, endurance circuit training and cross-training.

After accepting her 2-month sentence as part of her deal for pleading guilty for one count of conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud on August 21, Loughlin said she was “truly profoundly and deeply sorry” and “ready to face the consequences and make amends.” However, some of her Hollywood colleagues didn’t feel that Loughlin getting to choose her own prison — especially one that sounds almost like summer camp — was truly justice being served.

“Whaaaaat???!!! Uh … is it punishment if you get [to] choose? Is she going to choose her meal program, too??!!” Viola Davis wrote on Instagram. 50 Cent agreed, writing, “I have never [heard] of that before. You going to jail but pick any one you want to go to? LOL this is so f–ked up.” LeBron James wrote a lengthy, now-deleted post, saying “I’m laughing cause sometimes you have to just to stop from crying! Don’t make no damn sense to me. We just want the same treatment if committed of same crime that’s all. Is that asking for too much?”

Still, it feels like quite a sacrifice to Loughlin, who will check herself into the prison on November 19, the same date as her husband Mossimo Giannulli. “She‘s already a complete wreck and the thought of being locked up during Thanksgiving and Christmas is really messing with her head,” another insider previously told In Touch. “It‘s a nightmare.”