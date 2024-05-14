Lori Beth Denberg’s Net Worth: How Does She Make Money?

Lori Beth Denberg got her start as one of the stars on Nickelodeon’s All That, and she stayed with the network for several years. While she’s ​lived her life out of the spotlight in ​recent years, Denberg has amassed an impressive net worth ​thanks to her continuous acting career.

What Is Lori Beth Denberg’s Net Worth?

Denberg’s net worth is around $750k, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

How Does Lori Beth Denberg Make Money?

Denberg hasn’t taken on any new acting projects as of 2024, but she was a mainstay on Nickelodeon starting in 1994. The California first appeared on All That, a sketch comedy show featuring kids, but Denberg was technically an adult. She was 18 when she scored the gig and ended up being the oldest cast member. After All That ended, Denberg served as a panelist on the Nickelodeon game show Figure It Out for the first three seasons. From there, Denberg joined the cast of The Steve Harvey Show from 1998 to 2000.

In more recent years, Denberg has made guest appearances on shows like MTV’s Wild ‘n Out, Double Dare and America’s Worst Cooks.

Lori Beth Denberg Accused Dan Schneider of Sexual Misconduct

In March 2024, the docuseries Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV shed light on some of the inappropriate behavior happening behind the scenes on several Nickelodeon shows. Former employees accused producer Dan Schneider of creating a toxic work environment by asking female employees for massages, erupting in angry tirades and more. While Denberg didn’t appear in Quiet on Set, in May 2024, she accused Schneider of sexual misconduct.

Denberg claimed that Schneider acted inappropriately toward her when he was the head writer of All That and initiated phone sex with her and showed her porn, according to an interview Business Insider.

J. Vespa / Getty Images

Denberg claimed that, around the time of her birthday in 1995, Schneider scheduled a meeting with her where he showed her clips of pornography, adding that the “grand finale” was a video of a woman performing oral sex on a donkey.

“I feel like that is the first time he preyed on me,” Denberg told the outlet.

The Nickelodeon star also said that she would often sleep over at Schneider’s home and one night, they made a bet while watching Jeopardy and whoever answered each question correctly would get a massage. Denberg alleged that she won and Schneider ended up fondling her breasts and putting his mouth on them.

Schneider slammed the accusations and issued a statement to the publication.

“As I have previously stated, there were times, particularly in the early years of my career, that I made mistakes and exhibited poor judgment as a leader,” Schneider said. “If I did that with respect to Lori Beth, I sincerely apologize to her. But I cannot apologize for things I did not do.”