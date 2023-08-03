Lizzo broke her silence on the lawsuit that three of her former dancers filed against her, denying their accusations in a new statement.

“These last few days have been gut wrenchingly difficult and overwhelmingly disappointing,” Lizzo, 35, began in a note she posted to Instagram on Thursday, August 3. “My work ethic, morals and respectfulness have been questioned. My character has been criticized. Usually I choose not to respond to false allegations, but these are as unbelievable as they sound and too outrageous to not be addressed.”

In her statement, Lizzo pointed out that the “former employees” who are suing her “have already publicly admitted that they were told their behavior on tour was inappropriate and unprofessional.” Furthermore, the Grammy winner stressed that “as an artist,” she has “always been very passionate” about her work.

“I take my music and my performances seriously because at the end of the day, I only want to put out the best art that represents me and my fans,” she continued. “With passion comes hard work and high standards. Sometimes, I have to make hard decisions, but it’s never my intention to make anyone feel uncomfortable or like they aren’t valued as an important part of the team.”

After noting that she doesn’t want to be “looked at as a victim,” Lizzo criticized the way her former dancers “portrayed” her and asserted that she is “not the villain” in this situation.

Jack Plunkett/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

“I am very open with my sexuality and expressing myself, but I cannot accept or allow people to use that openness to make me out to be something I am not,” Lizzo wrote. “There is nothing I take more seriously than the respect we deserve as women in the world. I know what it feels like to be body shamed on a daily basis and would absolutely never criticize or terminate an employee because of their weight.”

The “Truth Hurts” rapper concluded her statement by admitting that she is “hurt” by the allegations but won’t allow the “good work” she has achieved to “be overshadowed by this.”

Two days earlier, professional dancers Arianna Davis, Crystal Williams and Noelle Rodriguez filed a lawsuit in the Los Angeles Supreme Court against Lizzo, In Touch confirmed. The three women accused Lizzo of sexual harassment and creating a toxic work environment.

In their lawsuit, Davis, Williams and Rodriguez claimed that Lizzo subjected them to various disturbing ordeals, including an “excruciating” 12-hour re-audition after they were accused by the “Good as Hell” singer of drinking on the job. Additionally, the former employees alleged that they were subjected to a “sexually charged and uncomfortable environment,” specifically after Lizzo allegedly pressured Davis to touch a nude performer at an Amsterdam club in February.

Davis also accused Lizzo of weight-shaming her. The dancer alleged that the flutist claimed she was not committed to her role on the team. After Davis recorded a meeting of Lizzo berating her dancers in April, Lizzo later held an emergency meeting to have security confiscate all of her dancers’ phones to decipher who recorded the moment.

“Lizzo became furious, hurling expletives at the group and stated that she was going to go around the room, person-by-person until someone told Lizzo who made the recording,” the lawsuit claims.