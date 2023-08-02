Beyoncé left Lizzo’s name out of her lyrics for her song “Break My Soul (The Queens Remix)” after the “Good as Hell” singer was hit with a nasty lawsuit by three of her former dancers.

During her Renaissance World Tour stop in Foxborough, Massachusetts, on Tuesday, August 1, Beyoncé, 41, repeated “Badu” to replace Lizzo’s name.

The original lyrics are, “Rosetta Tharpe, Santigold, (Vogue) Bessie Smith, Nina Simone (Vogue), Betty Davis, Solange Knowles. Badu, Lizzo, Kelly Rowl’ (You know you can do it).” However, she changed the verse to, “Betty Davis, Solange Knowles. Badu, Badu, Badu, Badu.”

The “Single Ladies (Put a Ring on It)” singer made the lyric change just hours after three of Lizzo’s former dancers accused her of sexual harassment and creating a hostile work environment, In Touch confirmed.

Arianna Davis, Crystal Williams and Noelle Rodriguez alleged that the “Juice” singer, 35, pressured one of them to touch a nude performer at an Amsterdam club, Bananenbar, in a lawsuit filed in Los Angeles Superior Court on August 1. They also claimed that Lizzo subjected the group to an “excruciating” audition after they were falsely accused of drinking on the job, forced them into a “sexually charged and uncomfortable environment” and paid them less than other performers.

The “hostile environment grew worse” after the February 2023 show in Amsterdam, according to the plaintiffs. They claimed Lizzo allegedly pressured the dancers into attending a night out in the Red Light District, which is historically known for “prostitution, sex theaters and nude bars and clubs. It wasn’t a requirement to attend but the plaintiffs felt obligated out of fear of losing their jobs.”

“While at Bananenbar, things quickly got out of hand. Lizzo began inviting cast members to take turns touching the nude performers, catching dildos launched from the performers’ vaginas, and eating bananas protruding from the performers’ vaginas,” the lawsuit claims. “Lizzo then turned her attention to Ms. Davis and began pressuring Ms. Davis to touch the breasts of one of the nude women performing at the club. Lizzo began leading a chant goading Ms. Davis. Ms. Davis said three times, loud enough for all to hear, ‘I’m good,’ expressing her desire not to touch the performer.”

Davis said she gave in and ultimately did what Lizzo asked at the Amsterdam club. Two months later, Lizzo and choreographer Tanisha Scott allegedly confronted Davis about “not being committed” to her job.

Additionally, the suit accused Lizzo of commenting on Davis’ weight gain following a performance at the South by Southwest (SXSW) music festival. They claimed that Lizzo – who is an outspoken advocate for body positivity – berated and fired the dancer after she recorded a meeting because of a health condition.

The plaintiffs also accused the dance team captain, Shirlene Quigley, of proselytizing other performers and criticizing those who had premarital sex. They also claimed she shared lewd sexual fantasies, publicly discussed the virginity of one of the plaintiffs and stimulated oral sex.

While it is not clear if Lizzo is aware of the allegations made against Quigley, the plantiffs’ lawyer, Ron Zambrano, stated they believe the “Truth Hurts” singer was aware of their complaints about her. The suit names Lizzo, her production company Big Grrrl Big Touring and Quigley as defendants. However, not every claim was brought against each defendant.

Lizzo, her production company and Quigley have not publicly responded to the claims made in the lawsuit.

The exact dollar amount has not yet been revealed, though the plaintiffs are asking for damages that cover emotional distress including unpaid wages, loss of earnings and attorney’s fees.