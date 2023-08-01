The group alleged that Lizzo, 35, pressured one of them to touch a nude performer at an Amsterdam club, Bananenbar, in a lawsuit filed in Los Angeles Superior Court on Tuesday, August 1. They also claimed that the “Good as Hell” singer – whose real name is Melissa Viviane Jefferson – subjected the group to an “excruciating” audition after they were falsely accused of drinking on the job, forced them into a “sexually charged and uncomfortable environment” and paid them less than other performers.

Lizzo is being sued by three of her former dancers – Arianna Davis , Crystal Williams and Noelle Rodriguez – after they accused the “Juice” singer of sexual harassment and creating a hostile work environment, In Touch can confirm.

According to the plaintiffs, the “hostile environment grew worse” after the February 2023 show in Amsterdam, when Lizzo allegedly pressured the dancers into attending a night out in the Red Light District, historically known for “prostitution, sex theaters and nude bars and clubs. It wasn’t a requirement to attend but the plaintiffs felt obligated out of fear of losing their jobs,” the plaintiffs claimed.

“The main event of the night was a club called Bananenbar, where patrons are allowed to interact with completely nude performers,” the lawsuit states. “While at Bananenbar, things quickly got out of hand. Lizzo began inviting cast members to take turns touching the nude performers, catching dildos launched from the performers’ vaginas, and eating bananas protruding from the performers’ vaginas. Lizzo then turned her attention to Ms. Davis and began pressuring Ms. Davis to touch the breasts of one of the nude women performing at the club. Lizzo began leading a chant goading Ms. Davis. Ms. Davis said three times, loud enough for all to hear, ‘I’m good,’ expressing her desire not to touch the performer.”

Davis claimed she finally caved to pressure, and just two months later was reportedly questioned by Lizzo and choreographer Tanisha Scott about “not being committed” to her job. The suit accused Lizzo of calling attention to Davis’ weight gain following a performance at the South by Southwest (SXSW) music festival. They claimed that Lizzo – who is known for being body positive – berated and fired the dancer after she recorded a meeting because of a health condition.

According to the lawsuit, Davis recorded the April 27 meeting because she suffered from an eye condition that sometimes leaves her disoriented in stressful situations. Lizzo held an emergency meeting days later and had security employees confiscate dancers’ phones. “Lizzo became furious, hurling expletives at the group and stated that she was going to go around the room, person-by-person until someone told Lizzo who made the recording,” the lawsuit states.

Lizzo wasn’t the only person named in the lawsuit. The group also accused the dance team captain, Shirlene Quigley, of proselytizing other performers and ridiculing those who had premarital sex. Additionally, they claimed she shared lewd sexual fantasies, stimulated oral sex and publicly discussed the virginity of one of the plaintiffs.

It is not clear if Lizzo is aware of the allegations made against Quigley, though the plaintiffs lawyer, Ron Zambrano, stated they believe she was aware of their complaints about her. The suit names Lizzo, her production company Big Grrrl Big Touring and Quigley as defendants, though not every claim was brought against each defendant.

“The stunning nature of how Lizzo and her management team treated their performers seems to go against everything Lizzo stands for publicly, while privately she weight-shames her dancers and demeans them in ways that are not only illegal but absolutely demoralizing,” Zambrano said in a statement.

Lizzo, her production company and Quigley have not publicly addressed the claims made in the lawsuit. The “Truth Hurts” singer has not immediately responded to In Touch‘s request for comment. Davis and Williams began performing with Lizzo after they competed on her Amazon reality show, Watch Out for the Big Grrrls, in 2021. Meanwhile, Rodriguez was hired the same year after she performed in the music video for “Rumors.” Williams was fired in April and Davis was fired in May, while Rodriguez resigned.