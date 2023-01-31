Article presented by Ascend Agency

Livv FItt is a fitness influencer and model who is making a name for herself in the industry. With a background in personal training and nutrition, Livv is dedicated to empowering women to feel confident in their own skin.

Livv Fitt is an NASM certified personal trainer and nutritionist. In April 2022, she competed in her first NPC competition, taking first place in the true novice, novice, and open class, and qualifying for Nationals to win her pro card. This accomplishment is a testament to her dedication and hard work in the fitness industry.

Livv’s accomplishments do not end there. She is also the CTO (chief talent officer) of an upcoming tech company, which is dedicated to helping creators make more money with their content. This is a clear indication of her business acumen and ability to brainstorm with diverse and novice business starters.

Throughout her career, Livv has faced many challenges, particularly losing both her jobs during the pandemic. Livv says that “this experience taught me the importance of resilience and perseverance. It taught me that anything is possible if you put your mind to it.” This mindset has helped her to achieve her goals and overcome all obstacles in her path. Now, she is one of the top creators in her industry, with a superb business model.

Livv’s goal is to create a workout program that combines the mind and body, focusing on mental health strategies as well as physical activity. Livv believes that being healthy on the inside is just as important as being fit on the surface. In the next few years, Livv aspires to become an NPC pro, and continue her current business endeavors.

As a social media personality, Livv boasts a following of over 2.4 million on her Instagram account. She shares her workout routines and healthy recipes through her personal Instagram accounts and YouTube page dedicated to fitness. Livv maintains the goal of reaching a broad audience, all while inspiring others and growing a legitimate business.

Livv’s predominant message is that “anything is possible if you work hard enough for it.” She emphasizes that, “truly, you get what you work for and no one else is going to do it for you. You can do anything you put your mind to.” She is a living example of this and encourages everyone to pursue their dreams and overcome any obstacles that may come their way. Livv Fitt is a shining example of how anyone can achieve their goals, no matter the obstacles they may face. All and all, and with her new business venture, she is set to take the industry to new heights, leaving a lasting impact. Follow her journey and gain inspiration by visiting her social media links here.