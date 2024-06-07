Lisa Marie Presley’s ex-husband Michael Lockwood demand for a six-figure sum for Elvis’ granddaughters has been delayed, In Touch can exclusively report.

According to court documents obtained by In Touch, a Los Angeles Superior Court judge ruled “additional evidence” was required to grant his petition for fees from The Promenade Trust.

Lisa Marie’s daughter Riley Keough, 35, was appointed as administrator of The Promenade Trust, which holds most of Elvis’ estate, following her mother’s death in 2023.

Elvis’ only child left behind around $30 million for her three children — Riley and her 15-year-old twins Harper and Finley. Riley’s grandmother Priscilla Presley, 79, initially challenged Riley being named sole administrator.

She claimed her daughter wanted her to be co administrator of the estate. Priscilla dropped her fight after Riley agreed to pay her $1 million.

Per their deal, Riley will also pay another $400k for Priscilla’s legal fees. Michael, 63, was appointed guardian of Harper and Finley, the twins he had with Lisa Marie. Lisa Marie and Michael were married from 2006 to 2016. Following their split, they fought over custody for years and were still fighting months before she passed.

In March, Michael filed a petition, on behalf on Harper and Finley, demanding Riley pay legal fees racked up following Lisa Marie’s death. He said, “After Lisa Marie’s death, the Promenade Trust was the subject of litigation, primarily focused on who should be the trustee. To protect and represent their interests in this litigation, Finley and Harper sought and secured the court appointment of their father, Michael Lockwood, to serve as their Guardian Ad Litem.”

He continued, “Through the significant efforts and contributions of the parties, including Mr. Lockwood and his counsel, all disputes surrounding Lisa Marie’s estate were amicably and efficiently resolved, and that settlement was approved by this Court on August 4, 2023.”

Michael added, “while further issues relating to the Promenade Trust endure that necessitate Mr. Lockwood’s continued service as Guardian Ad Litem, in light of the termination of the litigation over control of the Promenade Trust and Lisa Marie’s estate.”

In the filing, Michael said he helped Riley and Priscilla settle their issues. His attorney said, “from the outset, Michael and his counsel played a central role in helping keep the parties focused on resolving those issues with minimal court intervention. Importantly, Michael was able to achieve his goal of ensuring the court issues were all resolved effectively and cost-efficiently so Finley and Harper would have the financial resources their mother intended.”

Michael asked for Riley to pay $153,647.32. Recently, a hearing was held where the judge decided not to rule on Michael’s petition.

The judge said Lisa Marie’s ex needed to present additional evidence before the request could be approved. A hearing has been set for August.