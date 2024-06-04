Priscilla Presley is waving a white flag at Riley Keough, begging her granddaughter to end their bitter feud so she can return to Graceland for her final days — and be buried next to Elvis, sources exclusively tell In Touch.

Elvis’ 79-year-old ex-wife and the granddaughter he never knew plunged into discord after Priscilla challenged the will of daughter Lisa Marie Presley following her tragic death on January 12, 2023, at age 54.

Lisa Marie left the Graceland estate, valued at $500 million, to Riley, 35, cutting off her often-estranged mom.

“Priscilla was furious,” says an insider. “She couldn’t believe Lisa Marie would stab her in the back like that. But Riley held her ground, well aware of the rift between her mom and grandmother.”

The matter was eventually settled out of court with Riley giving Priscilla $1 million to relinquish claims to Lisa Marie’s estate, $1.4 million to take control of the family trust and $400,000 to cover her legal fees. But sources say the hard feelings remained.

Michael Tran/FilmMagic

“Priscilla took Graceland from bankruptcy to a cash cow as one of the top tourist attractions in America,” explains the insider. “She thought she deserved more.”

But she actually got less, as she was effectively banned from Graceland, the legendary Memphis estate where she and Elvis shared their happiest years together. Things apparently changed recently when Riley saved Graceland from being put up for auction by an allegedly fraudulent company trying to pull a fast one.

Sources say Priscilla realized then Riley had the best interests of the family and its legacy at heart. The Daisy Jones & the Six star moved fast to secure an injunction to stop shady Naussany Investments & Private Lending from selling the iconic estate to the highest bidder, disputing claims Lisa Marie died still owing the company $3.8 million she’d received as a loan.

Riley’s quick actions led the company to withdraw its claim and issue an apology to the family. Now, sources say Riley intends to move to Graceland and run the estate.

“Priscilla was impressed by the way Riley stepped up,” says the insider. As a result, sources say Priscilla reached out to Riley to invite her and her 15-year-old twin half-sisters, Harper and Finley Lockwood, to her Beverly Hills birthday party in May — and bury the hatchet.

“Priscilla let Riley know she was tired of all the fighting and wanted to spend the rest of her life at Graceland,” says the insider. “She wants to be buried next to Elvis and Lisa Marie and spend eternity with them on the beautiful grounds of their family home.”