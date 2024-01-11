Riley Keough announced that she’s releasing her late mother Lisa Marie Presley’s memoir one year after she died. Fans are now wondering what the book will be about, when it comes out and more.

What Is Lisa Marie Presley’s Book About?

The Daisy Jones and The Six star took to Instagram on January 11, 2024, to reveal that she’s releasing Lisa Marie’s memoir posthumously.

“I’m honored to help put my mother’s book out for her,” Riley wrote alongside a photo of her and Lisa Marie during her childhood. “Her autobiography will be out in October with @randomhouse and you can preorder it now with the link in my bio.”

While Riley didn’t share any details about the topics that the book will touch on in the post, the memoir’s website includes information on what fans can expect to read about.

“Born to an American myth and raised in the wilds of Graceland, Lisa Marie Presley was never truly understood … until now,” the description on the website begins. “Before her death in 2023, she’d been working on a raw, riveting, one-of-a-kind memoir for years, recording countless hours of breathtakingly vulnerable tape, which has finally been put on the page by her daughter, Riley Keough.”

When Does Lisa Marie Presley’s Book Come Out?

The currently unnamed memoir will be released on October 15, 2024.

Why Did Riley Keough Decide to Release Lisa Marie Presley’s Memoir?

Riley explained that she decided to release the memoir – which Lisa Marie was working on at the time of her death – because only a“few people had the opportunity to know who my mom really was,” according to a statement shared with Associated Press.

“I was lucky to have had that opportunity and working on preparing her autobiography for publication has been a privilege, albeit a bittersweet one,” she continued. “I’m so excited to share my mom now, at her most vulnerable and most honest, and in doing so, I do hope that readers come to love my mom as much as I did.”

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for ELLE

How Did Lisa Marie Presley Die?

Lisa Marie died at the age of 54 on January 12, 2023. Elvis Presley and Priscilla Presley’s daughter’s death was caused by a small bowel obstruction, according to an autopsy report obtained by In Touch.

In addition to Riley and Priscilla, Lisa Marie is survived by twin daughters Finley and Harper, whom she shared with ex-husband Michael Lockwood. Meanwhile, she shared Riley and late son Benjamin Keough — who died by suicide in 2020 at age 27 — with ex-husband Danny Keough.