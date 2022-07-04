She’s come a long way! Lindsay Lohan first started as a child actress in The Parent Trap. Over the years, she became known for her friendship with Paris Hilton and made headlines for her legal troubles, which landed her in jail. The Mean Girls actress then moved out of the country and became a club owner in Mykonos, Greece, which was documented during the reality show Lindsay Lohan’s Beach Club. It seems as though she’s really found herself in recent years with a career comeback.

In March 2020, she made her long-awaited return to music. “I’m back!” she declared on Instagram at the time. The next day, she dropped her first single in more than a decade. The track was called “Back to Me” and was about the New Yorker confronting and coming to terms with her tumultuous past.

“My life is full of ripped up pages / I’ve been weak, contagious / But I’m comin’ back, I’m comin’ back to me,” one verse reads. “Oh, but I know that everything changes / Hard things turn to basics / Now I’m comin’ back, I’m comin’ back to me.”

In April of that same year, she shared a silly video on Instagram as she practiced getting back into gear to promote her new project. “Practice makes perfect,” she joked in the caption. The following week, she issued a “Back to Me” challenge, which encouraged fans to get rid of the “BS” in their own lives and rediscover their genuine mindsets and hearts.

During an April 202 interview with comedian David Spade, LiLo shared more of what her life looks like living in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. “I first came here in 2008 when they just finished building the Atlantis [The Palm] hotel,” she explained. “I live here. … I have been here for about six years. But I go to New York a lot to see my family … and I was in London before this.”

She has remained close to her family, despite living overseas. Lindsay was bunking with her little sibling Aliana “Ali” Lohan at the time, and they were also working together. The experienced actress was helping manage her model baby sis, with hopes that their careers would eventually land them both back to the United States.

Lindsay debuted her return to acting in November 2021 when she starred alongside Chord Overstreet in the Netflix holiday movie Falling for Christmas. In the film, she plays an heiress who suffers from amnesia after a skiing accident. That same month Lindsay got engaged to her boyfriend of two years, financier Bader Shammas.

The former child star expanded her career comeback in March 2022 when she signed a multi-movie deal with Netflix. Although the streaming service has yet to reveal any details about the upcoming movies, it says it is “thrilled” to continue working with Lindsay. As for Lilo’s personal life, she’s also in a great place since her 2022 marriage to her longtime love, Bader Shammas.

Scroll through the gallery below to see the starlet’s amazing transformation.