After years of living off the radar in Dubai, Lindsay Lohan was back in the spotlight this March. She hit the red carpet at the Vanity Fair Oscars party in L.A., did a flurry of interviews to promote the release of Irish Wish and, of course, attended the film’s NYC premiere.

There’s no sign of the actress stopping, either: Lindsay is also working on a Freaky Friday sequel with Jamie Lee Curtis and signed on to star alongside Kristin Chenoweth in a new Christmas flick, Our Little Secret.

Secrets are something Lindsay knows a thing or two about. During her notorious wild child days, the redhead wasn’t the only one misbehaving — and she seemingly documented it all. In fact, Linds recently revealed that she still has “duffel bags” full of notebooks from the past.

“I used to just write about everything. No one was off-limits, and I did not hold back,” she told Bustle, adding that penning a tell-all memoir à la Britney Spears or Paris Hilton could be in the cards. “When I accomplish all of the things I want to accomplish, then I’ll maybe consider doing it. But my story isn’t finished yet, so I’m not in a rush to share my side of it.”

Half of Hollywood better hope she’s never ready to open up! “The people who should be worried include Kim Kardashian, Britney, Nicole Richie, Hayden Panettiere, Paris and Demi Moore. The list goes on and on,” dishes an insider. “Everyone on her infamous sex list should be concerned, too. She dated both Ashton Kutcher and Wilmer Valderrama from That ’70s Show — and she has a lot to say about those years. Justin Timberlake, Adam Levine, Colin Farrell, Ryan Phillippe and Zac Efron won’t be off-limits, either.”

Lindsay Lohan Is Ready to Tell the Truth About Her Partying Days

Amid her much-documented battle with addiction, Lindsay, 37, was treated like an industry pariah. So, it’s not hard to imagine she might want some sweet revenge. The Mean Girls alum certainly has the ammo to get it.

“Linds has seen ugly diva behavior by A-listers. She knows which of her colleagues slept around to get certain jobs, who brought her drug dealer as her plus-one on the red carpet, and who the biggest liar of them all is,” says the insider. “She could even spill on which star used to make fun of her husband behind his back.”

Lindsay herself is the first to admit she’s far from innocent, but while her career suffered for it, many of those she partied with flourished. “She kept a detailed diary of every wild night at the clubs,” reveals the insider, “and the debauchery that happened behind closed doors at private parties.”

Luckily for the badly behaved set, Lindsay is focused on her family right now. Last July, she and financier hubby Bader Shammas welcomed son Luai. “Her peaceful life with Bader and Luai is everything to Lindsay. The last thing she wants is to disrupt it — still, a part of her thinks getting her side of the story out now would be best in the long run,” shares the insider. “She has a choice to make: Stay quiet or blow up her happy existence. But whenever she does decide to release it, her book just might end up being the tell-all of the century.”