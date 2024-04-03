Lindsay Lohan’s Dating History: From Husband Bader Shammas to Wilmer Valderrama and More

A handwritten list of Lindsay Lohan’s alleged former lovers made headlines in 2014 and it read like a who’s who of Hollywood. Among the 36 men were Justin Timberlake, Ashton Kutcher and Benicio del Toro.

Some of the men, like Zac Efron and Orlando Bloom, kept mum on their appearance in Lindsay’s little black book. Others, including Adam Levine, Ryan Phillippe and James Franco, denied they’d hooked up with her. The actress later revealed that she penned the list as part of a 12-step program for substance abuse.

Lindsay is now happily married to Bader Shammas, but her dating history has plenty of recognizable faces.