Lindsay Lohan is a survivor! After finding child stardom in films that carried over to early adulthood, her acting career became sidetracked, and she sought other ventures. Fans are curious what Lindsay’s net worth is today after making a triumphant movie comeback.

What Is Lindsay Lohan’s Net Worth?

As of 2024, Lindsay has a net worth of $2 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

How Has Lindsay Lohan Made Money Through Acting?

Lilo started working as a child, starring in more than 60 commercials before transitioning into TV and film. She got her first big movie break playing twins Hallie Parker and Annie James in the Disney’s 1998 film The Parent Trap at the age of 11.

By the early aughts, Lindsay racked up a series of movie hits as a teen including the leads in Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen, Freaky Friday and Mean Girls. Her performance in the ​latter made the actress a bonafide star.

Lindsay was paid $7.5 million per picture for her next three films: 2005’s Herbie Fully Loaded, 2006’s Just My Luck and 2007’s Georgia Rule. However, the starlet had personal issues with partying, arrests and rehab in the years that followed. She ultimately made $28 million from movie salaries before legal woes sidetracked her acting career and she became difficult to insure.

How Did Lindsay Lohan Lose Her Fortune?

As acting offers dried up, Lindsay still lived like an A-lister. She rented an expensive mansion, bought luxury cars and spent tens of thousands of dollars at tanning salons. Lindsay also racked up considerable legal bills for her various cases. By 2011, she agreed to pose for Playboy for a $1 million payday to help bring in money.

How Much Did Lindsay Make From Her Netflix Deal?

Lindsay signed a two-picture deal with Netflix in May 2021 for her acting comeback. The streamer proudly announced via Twitter, “The world first fell in love with Lindsay Lohan when she played a set of twins — and Netflix is once again giving the world twice the Lindsay to love through a creative partnership that will see her star in two new films!”

While her salary for the 2022 holiday rom-com Falling for Christmas and 2024’s Irish Wish weren’t disclosed, the deal was reportedly in the “multimillion” dollar range for the flicks.

When Did Lindsay Lohan Open Her Businesses in Greece?

After leaving Hollywood, Lilo opened up a nightclub in Athens with businessman Dennis Papageorgiou in 2016, simply called Lohan Nightclub. She went on to find another venture on the island of Mykonos, opening Lohan Beach House Mykonos in May 2018.

Lindsay turned the business into the setting for an MTV reality show, although Lohan’s Beach Club only lasted one season, airing in 2019.

How Much Is Lindasy Lohan’s Husband Bader Shammas Worth?

Lindsay married the financier in 2022, who has an estimated net worth of $100 million ​per multiple outlets. He works as an assistant vice president of Credit Suisse, a global investment bank, in Dubai, where the couple live. They welcomed son Luai in July 2023.