Things aren’t looking good for Clint and Tracie. On the new episode of Life After Lockup, airing Friday, January 17, the couple finds themselves on the wrong end of the law — and Tracie ends up back behind bars. Staying out of jail has been the primary obstacle when it comes to staying together, but can their relationship handle even more hard time? In In Touch‘s exclusive clip from the episode, the husband and wife explain just what went down to end up with Clint under arrest and Tracie facing methamphetamine related charges. Check out the video above to see In Touch‘s first look at the January 17 episode.

We TV

Life After Lockup airs on We TV Fridays at 9:00 p.m. ET.