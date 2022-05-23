It’s over! Liam Payne and his fiancée Maya Henry have split after a nearly two-year engagement, In Touch can confirm.

“I can confirm they have split up,” Liam’s rep tells In Touch in a statement.

News of the couple’s breakup made headlines after the One Direction singer, 28, was spotted getting cozy with a woman later identified as Aliana Mawla. However, a source tells In Touch Liam and Maya, 22, actually called it quits a month ago.

Maya seemed to have been taken back by PDA-packed pics of Liam and Aliana by writing on a fan account’s post: “I love all of the fans so much but please stop sending me these pictures of my fiancé wrapped around another woman. This is not me and it’s hard enough knowing this has happened without seeing it. Enough now.”

Courtesy of Aliana Mawla/Instagram

Reps for Maya and Aliana did not immediately respond to In Touch‘s request for comment.

The model and musician haven’t had the smoothest relationship as they called off their engagement once before in 2021. Liam revealed that he was single when he appeared on “The Diary of a CEO” podcast in June 2021.

“I feel like more than anything at this point, I’m more disappointed in myself that I keep on hurting people,” he said at the time. “That annoys me. I’ve just not been very good at relationships.”

Liam claimed that he decided to end things with Maya because he was turning into someone that he didn’t necessarily want to become. “I just wasn’t giving a very good version of me anymore, that I didn’t appreciate and I didn’t like being,” the “Strip That Down” singer said.

“I didn’t feel good doing what I did but it had to happen. Just a corny way to say it was the best for us both.”

The X Factor alum added that he needed to “work on himself” before he started dating again. However, the pair found themselves back together shortly after the split at an unknown date.

Four months after their breakup, the Texas native posted a photo with the “Night Changes” artist after attending a red carpet movie premiere. “Stepped out earlier to support @liampayne at the @ronsgonewrongmovie premier in London,” her Instagram caption read.