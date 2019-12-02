Yep, Liam Hemsworth Knows He’s Hot — See His Hilarious Response to Being a ‘Thirst Trap’
Feeling thirsty? Don’t worry,has you covered on Instagram. The actor recently learned what a “thirst trap” is and confessed that he’s definitely guilty of posting them — and no one is complaining about his adorable photos. He had a hilarious interaction with comedian over his social media behavior.
“[Luke Hemsworth] captured this moment of me and my best friend Dora. Good God, I love this dog,” the 29-year-old captioned a sweeton December 1 of him and his pup enjoying the great outdoors.
“Thirst TRAP,” Adam, 36, responded while the rest of us were drooling. In case you’re wondering, Liam’s costar fromis referring to “a sexy photograph or flirty message posted on social media for the intent of causing others to publicly profess their attraction,” according to . While you may think someone would be shy about admitting it, Liam hilariously quipped, “I just Googled thirst trap. 100 [percent] true,” with a winking face.
The stud has been laying relatively low since hisfrom in August after . One day after the actor filed, the pop star, 27, took to social media . “I can admit to a lot of things, but I refuse to admit that my marriage ended because of cheating,” she wrote on August 22 on . “Liam and I have been together for a decade. I’ve said it before, and it remains true, I love Liam and always will.”
Miley first moved on with fling “ran its course,” according to a source from In Touch. The A-lister has since started a romance with singer . The pair has known each other for years but recently took their friendship to the next level.star after . However, the two quickly fizzled out after one month because their
“Miley and Cody are old friends. Right now she needs someone she can trust and rely on and Cody is that guy, he gets her,” a separate insider dished to In Touch about the and the , 22. “He’s super sweet, tall and Australian — just like her ex Liam. So there’s that!”
As for Liam, he waswith Dynasty actress in October.
It looks like these exes are ready for a new chapter. Stay thirsty!