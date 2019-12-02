Yep, Liam Hemsworth Knows He’s Hot — See His Hilarious Response to Being a ‘Thirst Trap’

Feeling thirsty? Don’t worry, Liam Hemsworth has you covered on Instagram. The actor recently learned what a “thirst trap” is and confessed that he’s definitely guilty of posting them — and no one is complaining about his adorable photos. He had a hilarious interaction with comedian Adam Devine over his social media behavior.

“[Luke Hemsworth] captured this moment of me and my best friend Dora. Good God, I love this dog,” the 29-year-old captioned a sweet picture on December 1 of him and his pup enjoying the great outdoors.

Courtesy of Liam Hemsworth Instagram

“Thirst TRAP,” Adam, 36, responded while the rest of us were drooling. In case you’re wondering, Liam’s costar from Isn’t It Romantic is referring to “a sexy photograph or flirty message posted on social media for the intent of causing others to publicly profess their attraction,” according to Urban Dictionary. While you may think someone would be shy about admitting it, Liam hilariously quipped, “I just Googled thirst trap. 100 [percent] true,” with a winking face.

The stud has been laying relatively low since his very public divorce from Miley Cyrus in August after nine months of marriage. One day after the Hunger Games actor filed, the pop star, 27, took to social media to slam infidelity rumors. “I can admit to a lot of things, but I refuse to admit that my marriage ended because of cheating,” she wrote on August 22 on Twitter. “Liam and I have been together for a decade. I’ve said it before, and it remains true, I love Liam and always will.”

Courtesy of Cody Simpson/Instagram

Miley first moved on with The Hills: New Beginnings star Kaitlynn Carter after they vacationed in Italy together. However, the two quickly fizzled out after one month because their fling “ran its course,” according to a source from In Touch. The A-lister has since started a romance with singer Cody Simpson. The pair has known each other for years but recently took their friendship to the next level.

“Miley and Cody are old friends. Right now she needs someone she can trust and rely on and Cody is that guy, he gets her,” a separate insider dished to In Touch about the former Disney kid and the “Golden Thing” artist, 22. “He’s super sweet, tall and Australian — just like her ex Liam. So there’s that!”

As for Liam, he was spotted holding hands with Dynasty actress Maddison Brown in October.

It looks like these exes are ready for a new chapter. Stay thirsty!