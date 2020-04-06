The best revenge is looking good! Liam Hemsworth said “exercise” was a healthy outlet for him after his public breakup with Miley Cyrus. The 30-year-old admitted breaking a sweat helped to keep his “head level” during their split and divorce.

“I’d say exercise has been big for me,” he explained in the May issue of Men’s Health Australia, adding hitting the gym helped to create “balance” in his life.

Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Additionally, his latest role in Most Dangerous Game kept him active and distracted after his split from the songstress, 27, in August 2019. “I spent most of the project running around the streets and getting beaten up as well,” he told the outlet. “But it was a great thing ’cause it just kept me moving. I was doing like, 10 [kilometers] a day or something at one point, which I’ve never done in my life.”

The hunky Australian “has been very focused on getting in amazing shape,” a source told Us Weekly in February. “He also enjoys working out because it helps him have a positive mindset and distracts him from any negativity or drama.”

Liam filed for divorce from the “Unholy” singer in August 2019 after eight months of marriage. Their divorce was finalized in January. Miley was the first to move on and had a brief fling with Kaitlynn Carter, but they split in September 2019. She started dating her current boyfriend, Cody Simpson, in October 2019. Liam later linked up with model Gabriella Brooks in December 2019.

“Liam’s really fallen for Gabriella, and his family adores her,” a source exclusively told In Touch in January. “They think she’s a much better fit for him than Miley [Cyrus].”

While the actor has experienced his fair share of ups and downs this past year, he’s excited to see where things go with the 23-year-old beauty. “Liam still can’t believe what a whirlwind the past year has been, but he’s put Miley behind him and is in a great place,” the insider explained. “He’s ready to start a new decade and chapter in his life.”

Thankfully, Liam’s parents approve of his latest love interest. “Craig and Leonie adore Gabriella and think she’s a much better fit for their son than Miley,” an additional source revealed. “They didn’t approve of Miley’s attention seeking-ways or the way she treated their son.”