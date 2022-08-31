Leonardo DiCaprio Goes Low-Key for Lunch With Pals After Camila Morrone Split: See Photos

Low-key life. Leonardo DiCaprio was seen stepping out with a few friends following his split from now-former-girlfriend Camila Morrone, and he made it a point to fly under the radar.

The Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood actor, 47, wore a light blue face mask, a white T-shirt and baseball cap, khaki shorts and a pair of black sneakers as he a few pals walked into the restaurant Il Buco in New York City on Tuesday, August 30.

Leo’s outing came just hours after a source told In Touch that he and Camila, 25, split after four years of dating following a “rough patch”

“Leo and Camila have had a few breaks in the past few months,” the insider said about their breakup. “It’s a matter of deciding whether they are in it for the long haul or just going to let it die.”

The source continued, “With all of Leo’s girlfriends, once she became focused on work and had her own priorities, he got distant. Rather than have dramatic breakups, they took time apart.”

Reps for Leonardo and Camila did not immediately respond to In Touch’s request for comments. People was the first to report the news of the former pair’s split.

In December 2017, the Revenant actor and the Bukowski actress were photographed for the first time together as Leo was spotted leaving her home in Los Angeles. Afterward, the two were occasionally seen out and about, either by going on simple errands or by vacationing together. Since Leo jets off to St. Barts every year, Camila — who is 23 years his junior — was seen getting cozy with her then-beau in early January. They even shared a rare PDA moment on January 4, as they were photographed kissing during their tropical trip.

While the two typically kept their relationship away from the public eye, Camila once referenced Leo in an October 2019 interview with Vanity Fair. That year, the Romeo & Juliet actor became the face of a viral meme after he was seen taking a picture of his then-girlfriend as she posed in a white polka-dot long-sleeved dress at the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc in Antibes during the Cannes Film Festival.

“You either die a hero or you live long enough to become an Instagram boyfriend,” the meme read at the time, to which Camila told the outlet, “Poor thing, he’s being called an Instagram boyfriend. He’s an environmentalist and a movie star, and it doesn’t mean a thing!”

Before he found romance with Camila, Leo was romantically linked to multiple younger models and actresses. A few of his most noteworthy long-term relationships included those with actress Kristen Zang, Brazilian model Gisele Bündchen and Sports Illustrated swimsuit model Bar Refaeli. He also reportedly dated a few highly famous names, including Blake Lively in mid-2011.

Although the Hollywood hunk has rarely publicly addressed his relationships, Leo commented on his vision for the future about “kids and marriage” in a December 2018 interview with 60 Minutes Australia.

“I’m sure it will be,” he said, referring to the potential to “settle down” with someone.

Scroll down to see photos of Leo’s outing after splitting from Camila.