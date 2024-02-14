What did famous playboy Leonardo DiCaprio do before dating apps? He checked his mailbox!

In his new memoir, Blood Diamond director Ed Zwick recalls the time Leo’s costar Jennifer Connelly hilariously shaded the modelizer when he was in the market for a new girlfriend back in 2006.

“One morning I walked into the makeup trailer [and] found him paging through a Victoria’s Secret Catalogue,” Ed writes. “‘What are you doing?’ I asked. Jenny was in the chair beside him. Without even looking over, she said, ‘Shopping.’”

And judging by the 49-year-old’s extensive list of exes, he did more than just browse over the years! His Victoria’s Secret model exes and flings include Bridget Hall, Naomi Campbell, Helena Christensen, Eva Herzigova, Gisele Bündchen, Bar Refaeli, Gigi Hadid, Nina Agdal, Toni Garrn, Erin Heatherton and Anne Vyalitsyna.