Where Are They Now? Leonardo DiCaprio’s List of Exes Includes A-List Actresses and Bombshell Models

Titanic star Leonardo DiCaprio burst onto the scene as a young teenager after his breakthrough role in What’s Eating Gilbert Grape? While the 48-year-old actor has never settled down, he has spent the last three decades dating some of the most stunning young women in Hollywood, including Blake Lively and Gisele Bündchen.

But where are all of Leo’s ladies now? Keep scrolling for updates on his ex-girlfriends.