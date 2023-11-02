Leonardo DiCaprio’s love life is constantly making headlines, and his latest relationship with Vittoria Ceretti is no different. Ever since rumors of their relationship began to swirl, fans have been wondering who the model is, how she met the Titanic actor and more.

Who Is Leonardo DiCaprio’s Girlfriend Vittoria Ceretti?

The Italy native is a model and made her debut at Elite Model Look, a prestigious international modeling competition, at the age of 14. Vittoria was a finalist in the competition and signed with the agency.

Throughout her career, Vittoria has walked in fashion shows for brands including Versace, Dior, Celine and Louis Vuitton. Her first beauty contract was with Chanel, though she has gone on to model in campaigns for Tory Burch, Dolce & Gabbana, Bulgari and Prada.

How Old Is Leonardo DiCaprio’s Girlfriend Vittoria Ceretti?

Leo has a reputation for dating younger women, so fans won’t be surprised to learn that Vittoria was born in 1998 and is 25 years old at the time of publication.

When Did Leonardo DiCaprio and Vittoria Ceretti Start Dating?

The couple sparked romance rumors in August 2023 when Page Six obtained photos of them walking around Santa Barbara, California. Leo and Vittoria were seemingly enjoying themselves as they drank iced coffee and ate ice cream cones.

The dating speculation continued in September when the model and The Wolf of Wall Street actor were seen dancing closely and making out during a late night out at a club in Ibiza, Spain, according to a video shared by Page Six.

Their public outings continued when they packed on the PDA during a Halloween party on October 28.

Are Leonardo DiCaprio and Vittoria Ceretti Still Together?

Leo and Vittoria are still going strong three months after they were first linked. In November 2023, an insider told Us Weekly that the Catch Me If You Can actor is “completely smitten” with Vittoria and shared that his inner circle thinks they could possibly settle down together.

“It’s going so well that Leo’s actually being exclusive,” the source continued. “Vittoria is all he thinks about.”

Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images

The insider went on to note that Leo and Vittoria’s PDA is rare for the actor, who “doesn’t do that often.”

“He says she’s not only gorgeous, but super down-to-earth, and they have a ton in common,” the source continued, adding that Vittoria isn’t fazed by his successful career. “She’s not intimidated by his fame at all — she even makes fun of it, ‘the model and the movie star.’ Leo finds it refreshing.”

While the pair have a 20-year age difference, it “clearly isn’t an issue” for Leo and he “says [she] is an old soul.”