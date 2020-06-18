The time has come. Leah Remini is sounding off about the three sexual assault charges against That ‘70s Show alum Danny Masterson. After hearing the update in his case, Remini shared her thoughts via social media on Wednesday, June 17.

“Finally, victims are being heard when it comes to Scientology! Praise the lord! This is just the beginning Scientology, your days of getting away with it is coming to an end! #justice #scientologytheaftermath,” the King of Queens star and former Scientologist, 50, wrote.

This isn’t the first time she’s spoken out about Masterson ⁠— a well-known Scientologist ⁠— either. In 2019, she hosted an in-depth TV special chatting with two of his accusers. Last year, a lawsuit was filed against Masterson, the Church of Scientology and its founder, David Miscavige, and it’s yet to be settled. Four women claimed the religious institution and its leader tried to cover up the actor’s sexual misconduct.

Masterson, 44, now faces a possible maximum sentence of 45 years to life in state prison if he is convicted of the charges against him, stemming from alleged incidents between 2001 and 2003. He was arrested on June 17 and has since been released on $3.3 million bail.

“Obviously, Mr. Masterson and his wife [Bijou Phillips] are in complete shock considering these nearly 20-year-old allegations are suddenly resulting in charges being filed, but they and their family are comforted knowing that ultimately the truth will come out,” his criminal attorney, Tom Mesereau, wrote in a statement to In Touch in response to the charges. “The people who know Mr. Masterson know his character and know the allegations to be false.”

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

The Ranch alum’s arraignment is now scheduled for September 18. Amid this development about Masterson, Remini reminded fans of his connection to the Church of Scientology. She famously quit the controversial religion in 2013 after 30 years with the group. The performer also didn’t go quietly. Instead, she spoke out about why she felt compelled to make her departure and do so publicly.

“I believe that people should be able to question things,” she told People in the wake of her exit. “I believe that people should value family, and value friendships, and hold those things sacrosanct. That for me, that’s what I’m about. It wouldn’t matter what it was, simply because no one is going to tell me how I need to think, no one is going to tell me who I can, and cannot, talk to.”

The author went on to share more information about her past experiences in her 2015 memoir, Troublemaker: Surviving Hollywood and Scientology, and in the A&E docuseries Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath.