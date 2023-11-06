Larsa Pippen isn’t cool with Cardi B judging her for a previous confession she made about her sex life with ex Scottie Pippen. While speaking at BravoCon on November 3, the Real Housewives of Miami star addressed Cardi’s scathing comments from earlier this year.

“I don’t know, how can someone else comment on how many times I have sex, you guys?” Larsa, 49, asked the audience. “She wasn’t in bed with us. So, I don’t know, I kind of feel like that was comical.”

In March, Larsa appeared on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen and said that she and Scottie, 58, had sex four times a day when they were married. Days later, Cardi B, 31, discussed the topic on an Instagram Live. When a fan asked her what she thought about women who claim to have sex three or four times a day, the rapper specifically brought up Larsa’s name in her response.

Phillip Faraone/Getty Images

“[She should] stitch up her p–sy and go away,” Cardi ranted about the reality star.

Cardi wasn’t the only one who had something to say, though. Larsa’s RHOM costar Alexia Echevarria admitted she was skeptical about whether Larsa was actually telling the truth about her sex life. She doubled down on that at BravoCon. “I just feel like if you were having sex with Scottie four times a day, you’d still be married,” she told Larsa.

Larsa and Scottie got married in 1997 and had four children together. They split in 2016 and Larsa filed for divorce in November 2018 after a brief reconciliation. The divorce was finalized in 2021.

Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images

Since 2022, Larsa has been dating Marcus Jordan, who is 16 years her junior. The pair’s relationship has made headlines for their age difference, as well as Scottie’s history with Marcus’ father, Michael Jordan. The former NBA stars were teammates on the Chicago Bulls in the 1980s and 1990s, but had a falling out after the release of Michael’s docuseries, The Last Dance, in 2020.

In July, a reporter asked Michael if he approved of Larsa and Marcus’ romance, and he didn’t hesitate when he responded, “No!” However, Marcus, 32, admitted in a recent interview that he hopes his dad will be his best man if he marries Larsa one day.

“The main thing from my dad was, ‘You’re a grown adult,’” Marcus said on the “Pablo Torre Finds Out” podcast. “Ultimately, as long as I’m happy, he’s happy. He’s never intervened in my dating life prior to Larsa. He’s not going to stop now.”