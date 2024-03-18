Lamar Odom and Caitlyn Jenner launched a new podcast together, paying a subtle homage to their days on Keeping Up With the Kardashians with the show’s title.

Lamar, 44, who was previously married to Khloé Kardashian, and Caitlyn, 74, Kris Jenner’s ex, are set to premiere their joint venture, “Keeping Up With Sports,” TMZ reported on Monday, March 18. Cohosted by sports influencer Zach Hirsch, the podcast is set to “deliver a fresh, unflinching look at what it takes to be the best,” the show’s website states.

“Each episode goes beyond the headlines, providing listeners with an entertaining perspective on the personal stories behind the champions, delving into the highs and lows of being in the spotlight, recounting early struggles on the path to success, and exploring how today’s athletes navigate difficulties along their journeys.”

Sugar Ray Leonard, former professional boxer and Khloé’s godfather, is set to be the first guest on the pod, with the episode dropping in the coming weeks.

“Back in the day, I did an interview one time, and I was sexually abused by one of my trainers. And I kept that in my heart and in my head, for 10, 15, 20 years,” Sugar Ray, 67, said in a preview clip shared by TMZ. “I never said anything, but when I did say it, I broke down like a baby. I cried so hard cause I was hurting.”

In addition to Sugar Ray, boxer Bryce Hall, Amber Rose, boxer Zab Judah, former Jackass star Steve-O and CBS basketball analyst Seth Davis are among the upcoming guests.

Fans will recall that the former Los Angeles Lakers star was married to Khloé, 39, from 2009 to 2013. The pair tied the knot on September 27, 2009, after just one month of dating. They went on to star in their own spinoff series, Khloé and Lamar, for two seasons.

Their marriage went downhill due to numerous cheating allegations against the NBA champion and substance-abuse issues after Lamar was arrested for DUI. The Good American founder filed for divorce on December 13, 2013. Their divorce was finalized in June 2015.

As for the Olympic champion, she and Kris, 68, were married from 1991 to 2015. They welcomed two daughters together, Kendall and Kylie Jenner, during their marriage. Despite their seemingly amicable split, Caitlyn revealed to the UK’s “This Morning on Wednesday” in October 2023 that she and Kris never talk anymore.

“If there’s any communication, my manager kind of talks to her,” she explained. “When you have as many kids as I have, you’re closer to some than you are to others … I’m much closer to the Jenner side, but Kris, I don’t really have any more contact with her. It’s kind of sad because we went through a lot.”