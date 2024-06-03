Lady Gaga Stuns as Maid of Honor at Sister’s Wedding

Lady Gaga, whose real name is Stefani Germanotta, looked happy to step out of the spotlight as she stunned as the ​maid of ​honor in her sister Natali Germanotta’s wedding. The “Born This Way” songstress stood by Natali’s side during her wedding in a small seaside town in Maine on Saturday, June 1.

Lady Gaga, 38, wore a flowing peach-colored dress and held a bouquet of white flowers as she linked arms with one of the groomsmen on her way down the aisle. The “Poker Face” singer had her blonde hair pinned up in an elegant bun with pink flowers tucked into her tresses. Once she got to the front, she was happy to perform big sister duties as she sweetly helped adjust Natali’s veil and straighten her train.

The “Bad Romance” artist was joined by her longtime partner Michael Polansky, along with several other members of her and Natali’s family. The Sun reported that Natali and Gaga’s family rented out the entire Viewpoint Hotel in York, Maine, for the weekend, which included eight suites in the main building with seven seaside rooms. Before the wedding, Gaga attended Natali’s rehearsal dinner where she wore an all-black dress and accessorized with a large diamond ring and matching diamond earrings.

Gaga and Natali, 32, have always been close and the Grammy winner even brought her younger sis along with her to the 2019 Academy Awards. She sat front row and watched Gaga win an Oscar for her work on the song “Shallow” that was featured in the film A Star Is Born. However, Natali wasn’t a stranger to the movie and she was credited as being Gaga’s fashion stylist for the film.

Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

Natali works as a fashion designer and has created several looks for the “Telephone” singer, including her look at the 2022 Chromatica Ball and one of her dresses from the 2022 Grammy Awards. The younger Germanotta sister hasn’t always been on board with some of Gaga’s more outlandish styles, though.

“Some of the stuff she wears I’d be like, ‘No, never,’” Natali said during an interview with Teen Vogue published on September 8, 2011.

She continued, “Whenever I wear something crazy and my dad gives me a hard time, I say, ‘Well, at least I’m not walking out on the street with red pasties.’ And he’ll be like, ‘Good point.’”