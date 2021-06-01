They’re not regular parents, they’re cool parents! Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott had a fun-filled Memorial Day with their daughter, Stormi Webster. The longtime Keeping Up With the Kardashians star shared a ton of precious content via Instagram, including the trio’s water balloon fight.

Of course, because Stormi is only 3 years old, her throwing arm didn’t pack too much of a punch, but it looks like she had an amazing time no less. Oh, and we can’t forget her adorable yellow dress from Fendi. (It retails for $420, by the way!) Kylie, 23, and Travis, 29, spending time with their toddler comes less than two weeks after their official reconciliation.

The “Goosebumps” artist and E! personality are “giving their relationship another shot” following their split in October 2019, a source revealed to In Touch on May 21. Kylie and Travis are “seeing where it leads,” the insider noted, adding that “they’re hanging out and having fun” and it’s all “very chill.”

The A-list couple, who welcomed Stormi in February 2018, have “been through their highs and lows,” the source explained. “Neither felt ready to settle down and were busy working on their own projects but having a child who they both love and adore has brought them closer together.”

Kylie and Travis are “navigating their relationship journey and want to make it work this time around,” assured the insider. “They’re really enjoying spending quality time together, going on amazing vacations and road trips, staying at luxury hotels and are loving every minute of being a proper family with Stormi.”

Ultimately, Kylie’s loved ones, namely mom Kris Jenner, wanted her and Travis to get back together immediately. “I know that Kris loves Travis, and she would have told Kylie not to do anything drastic,” a separate source told In Touch shortly after their breakup. “Everyone is hoping that it’s just temporary.”

Thankfully, it was!

Scroll through the gallery below to see photos of Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott and Stormi Webster having fun on Memorial Day.