Kylie Jenner got candid about a traumatizing incident that took place in her teens. During the latest episode of The Kardashians, the makeup mogul rehashed how paparazzi crossed the line by taking a photo under her dress without her consent.

“I remember when I was 19, and I was wearing this colorful dress,” Kylie, 25, began while speaking with sister Kendall Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian’s ex Scott Disick in the episode that aired on Thursday, July 27, on Hulu. “As I was getting in the car, the [photographer dives] on the ground, gets his camera up my skirt and takes a picture. I’m literally so violated. I’m crying in the car; I’m stressed out the whole night and next day. The photo of my vagina is going to come out.”

Kylie explained how the harrowing moment affected her and noted that she could relate to other famous celebrities, particularly women such as Britney Spears.

“Now I understand why this happens to women, like the Britney Spears situation and s—t,” Kylie said. “The photo came out, and you can see my underwear a little bit between my legs. And the caption was like, ‘Kylie with little dignity,’ [like] I had little respect for myself. [As if] you didn’t fully just violate ME?!”

Kylie and Kendall, 27, both recalled how they were constantly mobbed by paparazzi while growing up. As the youngest sisters of the entire Kardashian-Jenner clan, Kylie and Kendall were asked inappropriate questions regarding their older sisters, particular Kim Kardashian after her sex tape with Ray J was leaked in 2007.

“When we were 16, they used to follow Kendall and I and try to get a reaction out of us,” Kylie said, while both sisters also remembered that they were called “dirty little sluts” at the time. “What did they used to say?” Kendall asked Kylie, before recalling the crude comments they received: “‘Are you a whore just like your sister?!’ We were 16 years old.”

Shutterstock (2)

Kendall and Kylie were even asked whether they would “have a sex tape” like, Kim, 42, as Kendall stressed during her confessional, “I’m a virgin at the time. It couldn’t be more opposite to who I am as a person. But, you know, I think we grew into really decent people through all the weird, s—tty things we’ve seen or experienced through our lives. But … shame on that f—king loser. Where are you now, bro? Seriously, I actually want to know your name.”

Despite the violating experiences they had, Kylie agreed with Kendall that they grew up to be the people they are today thanks to their supportive family.

“I’m surprised I’m still a happy, normal person after everything I’ve been through,” Kylie said during her confessional. “But I think honestly having a family going through the same thing … we have a great support system.”

Kylie and Kendall made it a point to build their respective professional empires — Kylie is the face of her makeup brand, Kylie Cosmetics, and Kendall owns her liquor company, 818 Tequila. On top of that, the sisters have also given fans a glimpse into their personal lives. Kylie has been enjoying motherhood, as she shares daughter Stormi and son Aire with ex Travis Scott. Meanwhile, Kendall has been outspoken about her choice not to have children yet, emphasizing in her June 21 interview with The Wall Street Journal, “I’m excited for that time in my life. I just know it’s not right now.”