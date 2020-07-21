Getting back on track? Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott “shared a hotel room” and “looked like a couple” on their weekend getaway from July 17-18, an eyewitness tells In Touch exclusively about the duo’s outing in Montecito, California.

The Lip Kit mogul, 22, and “Wake Up” rapper, 28, were spotted with their 2-year-old daughter, Stormi, a nanny as well as a bodyguard during their trip.

“I saw Travis and Kylie at the Rosewood Miramar Beach hotel on Friday. They left on Saturday,” the eyewitness says. “They were in the hotel room the whole time. The nanny and the bodyguard brought Stormi out to the beach, but apart from that they never left the room.”

Kylie, Travis and Stormi wore face masks amid the coronavirus pandemic in the photos from the trip obtained by the Daily Mail. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians stunner and musician have continued to fuel reconciliation rumors after they decided to “take a break” from their relationship in October 2019.

The pair was last seen enjoying each other’s company while celebrating Father’s Day on June 21. The makeup maven treated fans to new photos of Travis spending quality time with Stormi alongside a sweet message calling the performer the “best daddy” to their daughter. Prior to that, Kylie and Travis were photographed together at The Nice Guy in Los Angeles after the quarantine was lifted.

Kylie and Travis took some time apart to reflect, however they “want to be a proper family,” another insider previously told In Touch. “Kylie has trust issues, but they love each other and are working through them.”

“They’re just being careful because they have to think about Stormi,” a source told Life & Style in February about their precautions going forward. “They don’t want to get back together and then break up, so instead, they’re taking it slow and trying to work out their differences.”

Kylie and Travis have always put their daughter first no matter what, as she previously noted in a 2019 tweet, writing, “Travis and I are on great terms and our main focus right now is Stormi. Our friendship and our daughter is our priority.”