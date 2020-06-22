Best dad! Kylie Jenner celebrated Father’s Day with her ex Travis Scott after the coparents sparked reconciliation rumors.

“Happy Father’s Day,” the Kylie Cosmetics mogul, 22, wrote to the “SICKO MODE,” singer, with a blue heart emoji. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star posted a series of photos showing off the rapper’s Father’s Day celebration. Travis, 28, and their 2-year-old daughter, Stormi Webster, were seen posing in front of a blue flower arrangement with the word “Daddy” spelled out in roses. The proud dad can be seen with his arms around his daughter while she stuck her tongue out for the camera.

Kylie’s heartfelt celebration for the “Wake Up” rapper, comes shortly after the former flames were spotted out together on June 14. They were seen at The Nice Guy in Los Angeles after quarantine was lifted amid the coronavirus pandemic. Although they exited the venue separately, they were pictured getting in the same black SUV before they hit the road.

The former couple took a break from their romantic relationship after two years of dating in October 2019, sources told In Touch at the time. Two days later, Kylie confirmed her relationship status on Twitter. “Travis and I are on great terms and our main focus right now is Stormi,” she wrote at the time. “Our friendship and our daughter is priority.”

Although the pair had parted ways, the still appeared to spend time together in the months following their split for the sake of their daughter. In February, the parents were “in the process of getting back together,” a source told Life & Style. “They’re just being careful because they have to think about Stormi. They don’t want to get back together and then break up, so instead, they’re taking it slow and trying to work out their differences.”

While the duo may experience ups and downs, their relationship “really isn’t that complicated,” a source exclusively told In Touch in March. The pair simply have “evolved into something else,” the insider added. “They love each other, and they love Stormi. It works for them, and, at the end of the day, that’s all that matters.”

Scroll below to see photos from Travis’ Father’s Day celebration.