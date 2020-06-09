Out on the town! Kylie Jenner was spotted walking arm in arm with Kendall Jenner‘s best friend and once rumored love interest Fai Khadra in Los Angeles after Travis Scott “liked” photos of Iggy Azalea.

The duo hit up Hollywood hotspot Nobu on June 7 before heading to Bootsy Bellows nightclub later that night. In photos published by the Daily Mail, the Kylie Cosmetics founder, 22, and hunky model, 28, were all smiles while wearing black ensembles.

Although the venue — owned by actor David Arquette — has been closed amid the coronavirus pandemic, it seems it’s beginning to open its doors for some celebrity clientele. The two reportedly stayed until 1:20 a.m.

Travis, 28, recently went on a “liking” spree of fellow rapper Iggy’s photos on Instagram. Not only did he seem to enjoy looking at the 30-year-old in a slinky silk dress on May 28, but he also threw a like on a pic of the blonde babe showing off her toned abs. Hmm …

Kylie’s nephew Mason Disick recently spilled that she and Stormi Webster‘s dad are “not back together” during an Instagram Live video in March.

“If Kylie and Travis’ relationship status was supposed to be secret, someone forgot to inform Mason,” a source told In Touch exclusively about the minor Kardashian scandal. “Everyone [had] a good laugh about it.” That doesn’t mean Mason, 10, didn’t get a talking to about what is “OK to discuss on social media and what [is] off-limits,” however. The celebrity kid was given “a refresher course” from his relatives — and his Instagram account had been shut down.

The former couple may seem to have a confusing relationship to some, but what they have “really isn’t that complicated.” a second insider told In Touch exclusively. Whether or not the parents are currently involved, their romance “just evolved into something else.” The source explained, “They love each other, and they love Stormi. It works for them, and, at the end of the day, that’s all that matters.”

