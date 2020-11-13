Protective mama! Kris Jenner told Tristan Thompson he “hurt” Khloé Kardashian and their whole family during the cheating scandal with Kylie Jenner’s former BFF Jordyn Woods last year.

The November 12 episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians showed Khloé, 36, and Tristan, 29, becoming increasingly close while quarantining together with their daughter, True, amid the coronavirus pandemic. Many of the Good American founder’s family members were convinced she and the NBA player had already rekindled their romance, which led to an open conversation between Kris, 65, and Tristan.

Courtesy of Tristan Thompson/Instagram

The Cleveland Cavaliers player told the momager he and Khloé were “doing really well,” but he was unsure if she wanted to get back together.

“I think it’s like human nature. Sometimes you like second guess yourself like, ‘Will I ever get back to that place with her? … Am I good enough? Is she into like who I’m becoming?’” Tristan explained to Kris about his doubts.

He continued, “You’re Khloé’s mother and father, you know what I’m saying? I remember you telling me like, ‘That’s my baby girl. That’s my bunny.’ So, when I hurt her with all the actions I did, it really affected me a lot because of how much I let you down and our relationship because you viewed me as a son. So, that’s the part that was really sad.”

Kris was supportive while acknowledging the severity of Tristan’s actions. “You hurt her. You hurt me. You hurt all of us,” the family matriarch responded. “The bottom line is we just want her to be happy and we want you to be happy. And we want you to be happy as a family and we want True to be happy.”

Tristan said he and Khloé had not been “intimate” at that point, but their “friendship” had “grown” by spending time together. “It’s not even starting from scratch because it’s like below scratch just because you’re coming in at a disadvantage because of my bad mistakes,” the athlete said. “I’m in the basement. She’s at the top floor, and I’m building my way up to try to get back up to the top.”

Kris noted that she liked how “patient” Tristan had been. She also said the famous family had given him “such a hard time” in the aftermath of the cheating scandal to which he responded, “I deserve it, though.”

All in all, Kris was ready to forgive and move on. “You’ve really proven over time that you love Khloé, and that you’re sorry,” she told Tristan. “Listen, if you haven’t killed each other yet then that’s a good sign that you guys are pretty compatible.”

Although an insider exclusively told In Touch in September that Khloé had “never been happier” after getting back together with Tristan, it seems there may be trouble between the two again. The Strong Looks Better Naked author unfollowed her off-and-on ex in November following Larsa Pippen claiming she and Tristan hooked up before he started dating Khloé.

Time will tell what the future holds!