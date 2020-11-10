Lingering feelings. Khloé Kardashian revealed she knew Tristan Thompson was still “in love” with her after they started spending more time together post-split.

The Good American founder, 36, shared some insight about what led to their reconciliation in a new teaser clip for Keeping Up With the Kardashians released on Tuesday, November 10. “We’re in a really good place,” KoKo said about her relationship with Tristan while on a FaceTime call with best friend Malika Haqq.

Courtesy of Khloé Kardashian/Instagram

Khloé praised the NBA baller, 29, for being “super helpful” while coparenting their 2-year-old daughter, True Thompson, and said he really stepped up while she was “isolated” because of her coronavirus diagnosis.

The reality star confided in her close pal that Tristan had a different type of “energy” toward her lately and was starting to wear his heart on his sleeve.

“He’s still in love with you,” Malika replied. “I know that,” Khloé admitted, adding, “I feel a little more pressured. Even my family’s like, ‘So, are you guys sleeping together or not?’ I’m like, ‘No, we’re not.'” The mom of one noted the Cleveland Cavaliers star didn’t push her to put a label on them, but she still felt that way.

“He’s never said, ‘I need an answer.’ But I always feel like he needs an answer as to like what we are doing,” Khloé added. The TV personality said that she could tell Tristan was “getting antsy” because it had been over a year since they broke up following his cheating scandal with Kylie Jenner’s former BFF Jordyn Woods.

Courtesy of Tristan Thompson/Instagram

“I 100 percent have a block up, but who wouldn’t?” Khloé confessed about her reservations. “Every relationship I go into, they’re always disappointing and f–ked up. So, I have every reason to be guarded.”

While viewers are now finally getting to see what brought the two back together after his love triangle, In Touch exclusively revealed in June that Khloé gave the power forward another chance because he “promised her he’s a changed man.”

It appears things are going better than ever between the duo after getting “over their issues,” another insider told In Touch in September. “Having another child together is definitely on the cards and possibly even a wedding in the future.”