Growing family. Kourtney Kardashian has been open about wanting to have kids with fiancé Travis Barker. The reality star recently revealed how many children she hopes to have with the Blink-182 drummer.

“I would love two, in a dream world,” the Poosh.com founder revealed while doing an interview for Access Hollywood alongside her sisters Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner and their mom, Kris Jenner.

Kardashian matriarch Kris, 66, also admitted she hopes Kourtney has more kids when asked if there was room for the family to grow. After she was asked if she sees herself having more grandchildren, Kris responded, “I hope so. Why not?

“I think there’s always room for this family to grow. I have 11 grandchildren now, so that to me is overwhelming,” the momager continued. “When I started filming, I didn’t have one.”

Evan Agostini/AP/Shutterstock

Also during the interview, the famous family members played a game in which they were asked to guess which of the sisters will have the most children. Most of the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alums voted for Kourtney, though a few guessed Kim might have the biggest brood of the sisters.

Kourtney already shares children Mason, 12, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 7, with ex Scott Disick, 38. Meanwhile, Travis is the father to teenagers Alabama, 16, and Landon, 18, with ex-wife Shanna Moakler.

The mother of three has been open about wanting to have kids with Travis, whom she became engaged to in October 2021. The pair have sparked pregnancy rumors on a number of occasions over the course of their relationship.

Kourtney further opened up about wanting more kids in the first trailer for Hulu’s The Kardashians, which dropped on March 14. In the clip, the E! alum revealed she and the musician “want to have a baby” and they were documented visiting a doctor’s office.

Last month, a source exclusively told Life & Style that Kourtney hopes to have a girl. “It’s been no secret to anyone who knows Kourtney that she wants a baby with Travis,” the insider explained. “They are making it happen. Kourtney would love another little girl and Travis is happy with whatever.”

Weeks after the trailer sparked pregnancy speculation, Kourtney and Travis got married during a whirlwind Las Vegas ceremony on April 4.

While the couple didn’t obtain a marriage license ahead of the ceremony, the TV personality insisted the wedding was not “fake.” She spoke about the nuptials while appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on April 5.

After Jimmy Kimmel poked fun at the ceremony by calling it a “fake,” Kourtney responded, “It’s not called ‘fake married!’ There was no possibility to get a marriage license at that hour … I’m like, ‘Are you guys lying?’”

“We asked like five times, ‘What do we have to do to make this happen?’ And they were like, ‘It opens at 8 o’clock.’ We just did it anyways. It’s what’s in the heart,” she added.