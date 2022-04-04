Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker stole the spotlight at the 2022 Grammys with their steamy PDA, which included “uncomfortably long” PDA sessions during performances, a source told Us Weekly.

As the couple entered the event, the Blink-182 member, 46, was “twirling Kourtney around,” the insider said.

David Fisher/Shutterstock

The couple, who walked the red carpet wearing all black and matching sunglasses, did not shy away from showing their love on camera either. Following performances by Silk Sonic and Olivia Rodrigo, the Poosh founder, 42, and the drummer had a lengthy makeout session while J Balvin took the stage.

By the time Lil Nas X performed, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians alum was sitting on Travis’ lap. The insider said that the pair’s PDA went on for an “uncomfortably long” in between songs, saying Kourtney and Travis kissed “for almost a minute.”

Bouts of excessive PDA have almost become the couple’s signature. Videos of Kourtney giving a lapdance to Travis in a room full of people surfaced in November 2021, showing the two getting down at their friend’s wedding as Travis’ band’s song “All the Small Things” played.

“I f–king love you more than anything. My favorite everything,” Kourtney captioned a series of PDA-packed photos of the two in October 2021.

Later in the evening, the California native performed alongside H.E.R. and Lenny Kravitz, giving viewers a ferocious show. The mother of three gave her man a standing ovation.

“[She] was bopping her head during Travis’ drum solo,” the source said. “When Travis came back [to the audience], Kourtney jumped up to kiss and hug him and then went back to sitting on his lap.”

The following morning, the drummer shared photos via Instagram Story from his exciting evening, reposting his friends’ pictures of his performance. The last photo in the series showed him and Kourtney kissing on the red carpet with the caption, “the cutest couple ever.”

After the duo stepped out together at the Oscars on March 27, some of Kourtney’s fans speculated that the E! alum was pregnant with her fourth child. Kourtney has previously shut down all pregnancy rumors, but she has yet to acknowledge the latest theories. However, the two have said that they definitely want to have kids together.

“Having a baby” together is “definitely in the cards” for the couple, an insider previously told Life & Style. “She wants to extend her brood,” says the insider about the Poosh founder. “If she falls pregnant before the wedding, then great!”