A long road. Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker “really want” to have a baby, despite the reality star’s “struggle” to get pregnant amid their fertility journey.

“They both want another child and want to expand their family, but most importantly they really want a child together,” a source told Us Weekly on Tuesday, July 26, about the A-list couple.

Their “pregnancy story is going to unfold more” during season 2 of The Kardashians on Hulu, which premieres in September, the source said. The newlyweds’ storyline will “very much focus on” Kourtney, 43, and Travis, 46, trying to conceive and the “struggle” that comes with that.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum and Blink-182 drummer’s continued fertility efforts come on the heels of Travis’ life-threatening hospitalization for pancreatitis on June 28 after having a small polyp removed during an endoscopy.

The Poosh founder reflected on the “scary and emotional week” on July 2 once Travis was on the mend.

“Our health is everything and sometimes, we take for granted how quickly it can change,” Kourtney wrote via Instagram. “I am so grateful to God for healing my husband, for all of your prayers for him and for us, for the overwhelming outpouring of love and support. I am so touched and appreciative.”

Kourtney revealed during season 1 of The Kardashians that she and Travis, who wed on May 15, “want to have a baby” and cameras followed the couple as they visited a fertility specialist and did different cleanses in the name of conceiving, including a “sex fast.”

A source told Life & Style in March that trying to expand their blended brood was a “no-brainer” for the husband and wife.

“Right when they got serious, Kourt and Travis decided to put effort into getting pregnant. It was a no-brainer for both of them because they’ve set their hearts on a big family and agreed there was no point delaying or waiting to be married first,” the source explained. “Kourt has been trying to get there the natural way, but she’s also looking at IVF but their close friends and family are all aware it’s in the works and that it’s just a matter of time before she conceives.”

It’s clear the reality starlet, who shares kids Mason, Penelope and Reign with ex Scott Disick, and musician have their heart set on having a child together. For his part, Travis and ex-wife Shanna Moakler have two teenage kids, Landon and Alabama, and the Can I Say author is also very close to his stepdaughter, Atiana De La Hoya, Shanna’s adult daughter with ex Oscar De Lay Hoya.

A separate source previously told Us Weekly in October 2021 that they are open to “other alternatives” if Kourtney “can’t conceive.”

“They will have a baby together without any doubt, it’s just a matter of when and how,” the source said at the time. “Ideally, Kourtney would like a natural birth. She’s confident it won’t be a problem because she’s always been lucky to conceive naturally and has taken great care of herself physically. … Certainly though, she and Travis want to bring their own child into the picture.”