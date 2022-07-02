Speaking out. Kourtney Kardashian broke her silence about her husband Travis Barker being hospitalized for pancreatitis.

“Oh, what a scary and emotional week it has been,” the Kardashians star, 43, wrote in a statement she shared via her Instagram Stories on Saturday, July 2. “Our health is everything and sometimes, we take for granted how quickly it can change. Travis and I went in for a routine endoscopy together, and he ended up with severe, life-threatening pancreatitis.”

“I am so grateful to God for healing my husband, for all of your prayers for him and for us, for the overwhelming outpouring of love and support,” Kourtney continued. “I am so touched and appreciative.”

The Hulu personality then went on to thank the medical team who assisted the Blink-182 drummer, 46.

“I am so, so thankful to our specialists, doctors and nurses at Cedars-Sinai for taking such wonderful care of my husband and me during our stay [sic].”

Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

Before the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum shared her statement, the former Meet the Barkers star penned his own, which he shared via his Instagram Stories on Saturday.

“I went in for an endoscopy Monday feeling great. But, after dinner, I developed excruciating pain and have been hospitalized ever since,” the drummer wrote. “During the endoscopy, I had a very small polyp removed right in a very sensitive area, usually handled by specialists, which unfortunately damaged a critical pancreatic drainage tube. This resulted in severe, life-threatening pancreatitis.”

Four days prior on Tuesday, June 28, photos published by TMZ showed the “All the Small Things” rocker on a gurney with the reality TV star standing by his side. He was rushed to West Hills hospital near their home in Calabasas, California, then was transferred to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles. He was diagnosed with pancreatitis, In Touch confirmed.

Earlier that day, Travis tweeted: “God save me,” which some fans took as a reference to his medical scare. However, others were also quick to point out that it may have been a reference to a song by friend Machine Gun Kelly, who performed with Travis’ son, Landon Barker, in New York City that night. In addition to Landon, 18, Travis also shares daughter Alabama Barker and stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya with ex-wife Shanna Moakler.

While Landon did not speak out about his father’s hospitalization that day, sister Alabama, 16, pleaded for “prayers” from fans via her Instagram Stories.

Just one week before his pancreatitis diagnosis, Kourtney revealed via her wellness site, Poosh.com, that she had contracted COVID-19 for the second time. The site noted that she had tested positive for the virus but had since made a full recovery.