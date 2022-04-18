Kourtney Kardashian’s Quotes About Having Another Baby: Everything She’s Said

Babies on her mind! Kourtney Kardashian has been open about wanting to have more children. Ever since she became engaged to Travis Barker, the reality star has made it clear she wants to expand her family.

Kourtney, 42, is already the mother to kids Mason, 12, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 7, with ex Scott Disick, 38. The couple were together for nearly a decade before they split in 2015.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum later found love with Blink-182 drummer Travis, 46. The pair had a whirlwind romance before becoming engaged in October 2021.

Travis is also already a parent. He shares teenagers Landon, 18, and Alabama, 16, with ex-wife Shanna Moakler. The rocker is also close with her former stepdaughter, Atiana De La Hoya, 23, who is the biological daughter of Shanna and professional boxer Oscar De La Hoya.

It was revealed in a trailer for the Hulu series The Kardashians that Kourtney was undergoing in vitro fertilization (IVF) treatments in an attempt to become pregnant. A source previously told Us Weekly that the process has strengthened the engaged couple’s bond.

“The journey just affirmed their bond and love for each other,” the insider said of their hopes to have a baby together.

“Right when they got serious, Kourt and Travis decided to put effort into getting pregnant,” an insider exclusively told Life & Style in March 2022. “It was a no-brainer for both of them because they’ve set their hearts on a big family and agreed there was no point delaying or waiting to be married first.”

The informant added that Kourtney wanted her pregnancy journey to be featured on the Kardashian family’s new reality show. “It was important for her to also share her pregnancy journey,” the insider explained. “They’re very committed to each other and raising their kids as a blended family but are hoping to have a child together.”

Back in March, it was revealed Kourtney’s IVF process wasn’t going according to plan when she admitted it “hasn’t been the most amazing experience” in a leaked clip from The Kardashians.

“The medication that they’ve been giving me, they put me into menopause,” she told her mother, Kris Jenner. “Literally into menopause.”

Despite the rocky road to becoming pregnant, Kourtney doesn’t seem to have given up on having more babies. Keep reading to learn everything she’s said about becoming pregnant.