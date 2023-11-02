Kourtney Kardashian recently spoke out about her feelings for Khloé Kardashian’s ex and baby daddy Tristan Thompson revealing that she’s triggered around him.

In the Thursday, November 2, episode of The Kardashians, Kourtney, 44, expanded on her feelings toward Tristan, 32, and how it’s affecting her own kids. During the episode, Kourtney told daughter Penelope that Khloé, 39, was on her way to pick her up, adding that Tristan was with her.

When asked if that was OK, Penelope replied, “Yeah, I’m fine,” but her tone indicated that she wasn’t thrilled with seeing her aunt’s ex, who continues to be a staple on the show and in the Kardashian family.

Speaking to producers, Kourtney later said, “I feel like she gets it from me. I told her, like, the first day of school, I was, like, so triggered by him. I don’t know why.”

A producer cut in, saying, “You know why.”

Kourtney continued, “Right, I know why, but I feel like we all just brush it off and are fine. And then I was just, like, so triggered, and I was like, ‘I just can’t do it anymore.’”

Tristan and Khloé’s breakup has been a big focal point of The Kardashians season 4 due to him moving in with Khloé while workers repair his house from flood damage. Both Kris and Kim have repeatedly made comments hoping the two rekindle their romance, despite Tristan’s bad behavior in the past.

However, Kourtney is taking the opposite stance. “Tristan has made horrible decisions and choices, you know, with my sister,” she said. “There’s times when I’m so triggered by him I can’t be around him.”

She continued, “And then there’s times when I just let it go because we just want harmony and, you know, he’s the father of my niece and nephew.”

Khloé herself has remained neutral regarding her family’s behavior toward Tristan. In a one-on-one interview, Khloé told producers, “I’m really proud of myself for where me and Tristan are and how I am able to allow him to be the father he wants to be.”

The Good American founder recognizes that her family members feel differently about Tristan, including Penelope. Khloé said, “Where I am at with Tristan has nothing to do with what I expect my family members to do. If Penelope has her feelings about Tristan, rightfully so. And good for you, girl. I want Penelope to have these feelings and I don’t want to talk her out of them because I don’t want this behavior to be something that I’m validating or justifying. I want her to know that how she’s feeling is the right way to feel.”

New episodes of The Kardashians air on Hulu every Thursday.