King Charles III gave some rare insight into his battle with cancer while visiting the Army Flying Museum in Middle Wallop, Hampshire. The monarch spoke with a British Army veteran and reportedly divulged one of the side effects of his treatments during the Monday, May 13, appearance.

Aaron Mapplebeck told Charles, 75, that he had previously undergone chemotherapy for cancer, which caused him to lose his sense of taste. The king said that the same thing happened to him amid his own treatments, according to Daily Mail.

The specifics of Charles’ treatments have not been confirmed. In February, Buckingham Palace announced that the royal had been diagnosed with an unspecified form of cancer after having surgery for an enlarged prostate. Doctors advised him to take a break from public-facing duties as he began treatment for the disease.

On April 26, the royal family gave an update on Charles’ condition and revealed that he was well enough to return to public engagements. “His Majesty The King will shortly return to public-facing duties after a period of treatment and recuperation following his recent cancer diagnosis,” the statement said. “To help mark this milestone, The King and Queen will make a joint visit to a cancer treatment centre next Tuesday, where they will meet medical specialists and patients. This visit will be the first in a number of external engagements His Majesty will undertake in the weeks ahead.”

Charles has been keeping a busy schedule now that he’s back to work. In fact, he was unable to make time to see son Prince Harry when the Spare author was in London earlier this month. Harry, 39, returned to his native country for an event in honor of the 10th anniversary of The Invictus Games, but he did not see his family while he was in town.

“In response to the many inquiries and continued speculation on whether or not the Duke will meet with his father while in the U.K. this week, it unfortunately will not be possible due to His Majesty’s full program,” Harry’s spokesperson shared.

Meanwhile, Charles’ daughter-in-law Princess Kate Middleton has remained out of the public eye amid her own cancer treatment. Kate, 42, announced her diagnosis in March and said that she was undergoing “preventative chemotherapy,” per the advice of her doctors. She asked for privacy and the palace has not provided an update on her condition in the weeks since. A date for her return to work was not revealed.