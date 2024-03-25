King Charles 'Frustrated' With Cancer Recovery Speed

King Charles III wants to get back to the ‘normality’ of his daily life and work and is disappointed at the pace of his recovery from cancer treatments, his nephew has revealed.

“He’s in good spirits. Ultimately, he’s hugely frustrated,” Charles’ nephew Peter Phillips said in an interview with Sky News Australia on Sunday, March 24.

“He’s frustrated that he can’t get on and do everything he wants to be able to. But he’s very pragmatic. He understands that there’s a period of time he really needs to focus on himself,” Princess Anne‘s son, 46, continued.

“But, at the same time, he is always pushing his staff and everybody and his doctors and nurses, to be able to say, ‘Actually, can I do this, can I do that?’ So, I think the overriding message would be that he’s obviously very keen to get back to a former normality and he’s probably frustrated that recovery is taking a little longer than probably he would want it to,” Peter added.

Charles, 75, underwent a hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement in January, when subsequent diagnostic tests identified he had a form of cancer, although the type has not been disclosed.

Buckingham Palace made the announcement on February 5, stating, “His Majesty has today commenced a schedule of regular treatments, during which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties. Throughout this period, His Majesty will continue to undertake State business and official paperwork as usual.”

The palace said the monarch “remains wholly positive about his treatment and looks forward to returning to full public duty as soon as possible,” and decided to share the diagnosis “to prevent speculation and in the hope it may assist public understanding for all those around the world who are affected by cancer.”

Charles has not made any public appearances since undergoing treatment but has been receiving heads of state and other figures at Buckingham Palace, as well as holding his weekly meetings with British Prime Minister Risihi Sunak.

Jonathan Brady – WPA Pool/Getty Images

Peter’s interview was taped before Princess Kate Middleton revealed on March 22 that she had been diagnosed with cancer following major abdominal surgery on January 16. Both she and Charles were hospitalized at the same time at The London Clinic while undergoing their medical procedures prior to their cancer diagnoses.

“The King has always had a close, warm and unique relationship with the princess. She has a great love and respect for him and his position,” an insider told The Sunday Times on March 23. “When they were in hospital together there was a lot of toddling down the corridor to spend time with her. He has been encouraging and supporting her throughout.”

While the two senior royals were able to support one another and have bonded given their shared prognoses, high place palace insiders told In Touch that the monarch’s health is dire.

“King Charles is much sicker than the palace lets on and simply isn’t up to the job of running his fractious family, the crown’s business interests and fulfilling the daily duties of the monarchy,” the inner circle royal member revealed on March 22. “His cancer is eating him alive. He’s very frail. The situation is desperate.”