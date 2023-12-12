Kim Zolciak is getting slammed by fans after posting a fake pregnancy announcement on Instagram.

The drama began after the Bravo alum, 45, shared a sonogram on Monday, December 11, where she emphasized her married name, Kim Biermann, and the date 12-01-2023 with brightly colored circles.

“OH BABY … what a way to end 2023,” the reality TV personality captioned the photo, leading her social media followers to click the link in her Instagram bio for more information. However, when fans clicked the link, it redirected viewers to an old article from September 2022, where Kim was celebrating the pregnancy news of a friend.

“Pretending to be pregnant for clickbait? Wow,” a user wrote under Kim’s second most recent Instagram upload as the pregnancy announcement’s comment section had been disabled. Meanwhile, another one of Kim’s followers added, “Given your most recent post, you are clearly VERY MENTALLY ILL or BROKE TO THE POINT OF LYING.”

The Bravocelebrity is no stranger to controversy surrounding “click bait” articles as only last month she sparked rumors her eldest daughter, Brielle Biermann, was pregnant.

“I’M SO EXCITED TO BE A GRANDMA!” the Real Housewives of Atlanta alum captioned a split photo that showed a sonogram and a snapshot of the mother-daughter duo. In addition to an emoji of a pregnant woman, the caption again concluded with a hashtag encouraging Kim’s followers to click on the link in her bio.

The users who clicked the link learned that Brielle, 26, wasn’t pregnant. Instead, Kim shared a link to an interview her daughter previously did in which she predicted the Bravo star will be the “best” grandmother in the future.

Kim seemingly shares the clickbait links in an effort to make monetary gains off the clicks as she and her estranged husband, Kroy Biermann, have been dealing with financial struggles for quite some time. In May, TMZ reported that the pair owed $1.1 million in unpaid taxes to the IRS from 2013, 2017 and 2018. They were also accused of owing the state of Georgia $15,000 in 2018.

Getty

Amid their financial ups and downs, the pair have also left fans confused with their relationship status. The former NFL star, 38, filed for divorce from Kim in May, but it was quickly dismissed. He filed new paperwork for divorce in August and asked for sole legal and physical custody of the pair’s four minor children, KJ, 12, Kash, 11, Kaia and Kane, 9.

Kim asked for the divorce to be dismissed in September and refuted Kroy’s claim that the marriage was “irretrievably broken,” however, he insisted he did not want to reconcile. Kim then filed her own paperwork in October and asked for primary physical custody and joint legal custody of the minor kids.

While the estranged couple celebrated their wedding anniversary together on November 11, days later cops were called on November 20 to break up a “verbal domestic dispute.”

“It’s this toxic cycle where they get into huge, scary fights and then make up and things are good for a little while,” an insider exclusively told In Touch on December 6. “When things are good, they’re all over each other.”